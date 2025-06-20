Wanted Florida Man Taunts Sheriff All Over Facebook Before Arrest: 'Can't Find Me'

Facebook

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," the Sheriff said after the man's eventual arrest -- following a series of Facebook comments between the suspect and authorities.

A Florida man is behind bars after "bragging he couldn't be caught" all over social media -- specifically, social media pages belonging to the authorities looking for him!

29-year-old Aaron Donta Johnson was wanted for violating a pretrial release condition, per FOX News -- and, while evading authorities, took to the Facebook page of the Polk County Sheriff's Office to taunt them for not being able to catch him.

The Sheriff shared a series of photos to their page this week, first showing some of the communications between Johnson and Sheriff Grady Judd.

On one post, Johnson wrote, "Yall to busy fishing dats why yall didn't catch me when I left my grandmas house today!" He added, "Should't waited a bit longer. Yall accepted da challenge right" -- before using the hashtags, #GradyCantFindMe and #ComeAgainGrady, and tagging the Sheriff's Office directly.

Facebook

The Sheriff responded, saying, "Spoken like a real man. Way to take responsibility for your actions. No worries - we will find you. Bet."

On another post, the Sheriff was talking about one of the deputies outrunning one of their K-9s, when Johnson replied, "I dont out ran yall several time." He included a few emojis of a man running and the hashtag, #ComeTryAgainGrady.

Again, the Sheriff accepted the challenge, before Johnson joked, "Ok! I'll give you and ya crew a head start. Ya'll couldn't catch me on foot or in da car last time. Maybe you gonna need that horse or ya helicopter." He added the hashtag, #ImGoneGrady.

"You done messed up A-aron! You forgot all the agencies here in Polk work together," the Sheriff wrote on their arrest post, revealing that the nearby Lakeland Police Department apprehended the suspect.

"Thanks LakelandPD for the find," the Sheriff added, along with the hashtags, #GotEm #TeamworkMakesTheDreamwork #PlayStupidGamesWinStupidPrizes and #AaronRanButWeCaughtHimAnyway.

"What Aaron didn't know is — that we got their backs!" Lakeland PD wrote in their own post, showing their officers with a smiling Johnson.

"When Aaron Johnson jumped on Facebook and challenged the Polk County Sheriff's Office, bragging he couldn't be caught despite having multiple felony warrants, our LPD officers said, 'Challenge accepted,'" they added. "Today, that little game ended. Our officers and detectives tracked him down and personally delivered him to the Deputies at the Polk County Jail."

"Nice try, Aaron. Maybe next time ... but probably not," they concluded, with the hashtag, #YouCanRunButYouCantHide.