10 Celebrities Who Had Scary Appendix Emergencies

Unexpected medical emergencies can happen in an instant -- and for a handful of celebrities, they had no idea that their appendix was just hours from rupturing. Appendicitis can be a scary situation, especially if not treated in time. The condition, which involves the inflammation of the organ, usually requires quick removal before it has the chance to rupture and spread infection throughout the abdomen. Thankfully, these celebs were safely able to make it to the hospital and get things taken care of, just in the nick of time.

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin’s ongoing health journey recently included an emergency appendix removal. After experiencing months of pain, she learned that she was going to have to go under the knife to remove her appendix -- as well as multiple lesions caused by endometriosis, a surgery she had undergone several years ago. During the surgery, doctors also repaired a hernia she acquired while giving birth.

“After having a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala,” Bindi shared on Instagram. “My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago. Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery. One day at a time. Time to heal now.”

Brian Austin Green

In early 2025, Brian Austin Green underwent emergency surgery for a perforated appendix. After experiencing intense stomach pain, he went to several emergency rooms that were too busy for doctors to help him. When he finally found a hospital that would see him, he learned that his appendix was close to bursting. Due to a hole in his appendix, bacteria had been spilling into his abdominal cavity. Following the successful surgery, he gave a shout out to the doctors and other caretakers at the hospital.

“They were fantastic,” Brian said on Instagram. “They got me in right away, got me right into surgery. The after-care was phenomenal. When I tell you every single person that was there was incredible kind and loving and supportive and helpful, I mean it. Every single person.”

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert had to have emergency surgery after waking up one morning in “abdominal agony.” While he tried to push through and actually taped a show that day while in extreme pain, he ended up developing “a raging fever” and was rushed to the hospital. It turns out his appendix had burst and had to quickly be removed. After some time off for recovery, Stephen was able to joke about it.

“You might be surprised that I’d like to thank my appendix. Because you giving me blood poisoning helped me lose 14 pounds. Ladies and gentleman, you heard it here first. Appendicitis is the new Ozempic,” he joked on his late night show.

Carrie Ann Inaba

Carrie Ann Inaba has had her fair share of health struggles, including an emergency appendix removal in 2023. She shared the news on Instagram on the Dancing With The Stars Instagram account, writing that doctors told her it “could have been much worse.” She also thanked fans for support -- and told them to not wait to get help for medical conditions.

“Appendicitis attacks happen suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere,” Carrie shared on social media. “And when you are in that much pain, the last thing you want to do is go anywhere. And when you have autoimmune disease, you are often having strange health occurrences that no one can explain or help you with so sometimes, you try to wait it out, like I did.”

She continued, “I was wrong. I should have come straight to the hospital right when the pain in my abdomen started, after the sudden and violent vomiting that knocked me off my feet. I should have gone when I couldn’t stand without excruciating pain…but I honestly didn’t want to leave my babies, and I’m so accustomed to pain — thought I should let it play out. If you have pain in your abdomen, please have it checked out because it could be something very serious.”

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson knew something was wrong with her appendix -- but she was just days out from hosting the Billboard Music Awards. Instead of missing the show, she pushed through and fans had no idea she was in pain. Immediately after the show ended, she flew home to LA and had emergency surgery to remove her appendix.

“Not gonna lie.... I may or may not have broken down in tears after the show from pain BUT thanks 2 all the amazing people @ Cedars-Sinai I flew home directly after the event, nailed the surgery early this morning, & feeling awesome now! Bye bye appendix! #TheShowMustGoOn,” Kelly wrote on social media after the surgery.

Derek Hough

Shortly after returning home from a trip to South Korea, Derek Hough woke up in the middle of the night in extreme pain. He was rushed to the hospital, where he learned he needed to have his appendix removed. Thankfully, he was up and about shortly after the surgery -- and even showing his wife Hayley his dance moves.

“Woke up at 3am with a severe and a sharp pain in my abdomen. Knew something wasn’t right. Turned out it was appendicitis and had surgery to remove my appendix straight away. This is me immediately after, still a little(a lot) medicated, giving @hayley.erbert a (sexy) little dance,” Derek captioned a video on Instagram.

John Mayer

Back in 2017, John Mayer was in the middle of wrapping up a tour with Dead & Company when he experienced a health emergency and had to be rushed to the hospital. He ended up having surgery to have his appendix removed -- effectively forcing the rest of the tour dates to be postponed.

“Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets,” he shared on X. “I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly.”

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria had just arrived in France for the Cannes Film Festival when she began experiencing intense pain and had to be rushed to the hospital. While she had a feeling that it was appendicitis, doctors didn’t believe her and thought it had to do with her uterus. After seeing a gynecologist, that doctor agreed it was appendicitis and Eva was rushed into emergency surgery. Just days later, Eva managed to recover enough to walk the red carpet at the festival.

“It was opening night of Cannes and they’re like you need to stay in the hospital. I was like, ‘No I have a really good dress. I’ll be damned if I’m not wearing this dress tomorrow night!’ So I had the IV while I was doing hair and makeup,” Eva recalled on Conan. “The red carpet in Cannes is literally three minutes…then I got back in the car and went back and collapsed in my [bed].”

Portia de Rossi

In 2021, Portia de Rossi had an emergency appendectomy after experiencing escalating pain just as she was going to bed. Her wife Ellen DeGeneres says the pain forced Portia “on the floor on all fours” -- and while Portia said she was okay, Ellen knew something was wrong. Earlier that night, Ellen had actually consumed three THC and CBD-infused beverages so Portia had to drive the car to the hospital.

“I rush her to the ER, and we’re driving and she’s in so much pain, and I’m worried about her, and I don’t know what’s wrong with her because, as you know, I grew up Christian Science. So my best guess was...a demon?” Ellen joked on her show.

Portia ended up having her appendix removed but was thankfully home recovering just a few days later.

Anderson Cooper

Back in 2014, Anderson Cooper had to have his appendix removed -- but originally thought it was food poisoning. After arriving home from a trip, he immediately called his doctor, “who warned it was likely appendicitis.” He ended up heading straight to the hospital.

“He went from the airport to the doctor’s office and, after a quick exam, his doctor told Anderson that he needed to go to the ER right away,” his rep told Page Six.