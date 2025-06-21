Tom Sandoval Performs in Surprise America's Got Talent Audition, Reflects on Scandal 2 Years Later

NBC

The Vanderpump Rules alum recalls being labeled the "most hated man in America," crediting his band as "the only thing that kept me going," while Simon Cowell appears seemingly impressed with Sandoval's vocals.

Over two years after his infamous Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal, Tom Sandoval is ready to finally put Scandoval -- and maybe reality TV as a whole -- behind him and focus on his music career.

On Friday, NBC dropped a preview clip of Tuesday's upcoming episode of America's Got Talent, revealing Sandoval and his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, surprising audition.

As shown in the teaser, Sandoval, 42, and his band performed a cover of the A-ha classic "Take on Me." Before the group hit the stage, the reality star reflected on his reputation and took a look back at the cheating scandal that "destroyed" his life.

"A couple years ago, I made some really bad choices and was involved in a very bad cheating scandal, and I let down a lot of people," Sandoval said. "It pretty much destroyed my life. It was absurd how much coverage [it got] and how big it became."

"Ever since then, it's like everything that I do is completely criticized," he continued. "I feel a lot of pressure. I just hope the audience and the judges see who I am as a musician versus just somebody on a reality show."

For those who don't know, in March 2023, it was revealed that Sandoval had a months-long secret affair with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Rachel Leviss, who was, at the time, a close friend of Sandoval's girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix.

Before Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras walked out on stage, AGT judge Simon Cowell was given a heads up by a producer, with Cowell noting that he's old friends with Lisa Vanderpump.

When Sandoval and his band came out, Cowell immediately admitted he knew Sandoval and Lisa.

"I think I know who you are," Cowell said, to which Sandoval introduced himself and his band. "You worked with a friend of mine."

"Lisa Vanderpump," Sandoval said, with Cowell noting, "I love her."

Sandoval then told the audience and viewers at home that they may recognize him from Vanderpump Rules, in which he starred for 11 seasons. (Bravo announced that it's going to have a cast shakeup for the new season.)

When Cowell asked why he's interested in transitioning from reality television to music, Sandoval explained, "With being on a reality show, it's very much about your personal life and, a couple years ago, I was involved in a scandal and I was labeled as the most hated man in America by New York Times."

"I mean, it was really, really rough, and I was in a very dark place. I felt as though I had nothing in my life, and this band was the only thing that kept me going," he added.

The Bravo star noted that he "would like nothing more" for him and his band "to tour the world, to just be like the ultimate cover band" and "party band."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sandoval added that Tom Schwartz, his longtime BFF, co-star, and business partner, was at the audition to show support, along with Victoria Lee Robinson, with the camera panning to both Schwartz and Robinson in the audience.

Cowell then kicked off the audition, saying, "Let's get America to like you."

While Sandoval and his band set up, judge Sofia Vergara leaned over fellow judge Mel B to ask Howie Mandel, "What was the scandal?"

"He slept with his girlfriend's best friend," Mandel asked, to which Mel B quipped, "No wonder nobody likes him then."

Cowell interjected, telling his fellow judges, "Do you know how not interested I am in any of that stuff?"

Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras then performed "Take On Me," with several members of the audience appearing pleasantly surprised by Sandoval's vocals, including his quite impressive high notes. The crowd began to cheer and rock out to the performance.

As for the judges, Cowell even smiled at one point, in apparent approval, while Vergara's expression was unreadable when the camera panned to her in the beginning.

Fans online, meanwhile, took to the comments section of AGT's Instagram post of the clip of Sandoval's performance. Some users expressed that they are still Team Ariana, while others admitted they were impressed by Sandoval's audition.

"Not even gonna be a hater, I am VERY pleasantly surprised! He sounds really great," a user wrote.

"Gotta admit that he sounds pretty good. And he chose a great song for the crowd," another added.

Sandoval's appearance on America's Got Talent comes after his stints on Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test in 2023 and last season of The Traitors.

He was recently announced as a cast member of the upcoming season of House of Villains, which will premiere next year.