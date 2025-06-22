6 Stars Who Dished All The Details About Their Boob Jobs

Getty

“Doing my boobs is one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

Celebrity plastic surgery procedures used to be one of Hollywood’s best kept secrets -- but your favorite stars are ready to spill the tea. While many major celebs used to keep their cosmetic procedures under wraps, there’s recently been a movement to be completely transparent about going under the knife, especially when it comes to boob jobs. Quite a few stars have dished all the details about their breast augmentations and even offered their advice to fans who want to follow in their footsteps. While it may not be for everyone, it’s certainly setting a new standard for celebrity beauty.

Find out what these stars had to say about their boob jobs…

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner didn’t gatekeep any details about her breast augmentation when a fan recently asked her about it in a TikTok video. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who went under the knife when she was 20, didn’t mind spilling exactly what size she received and the name of her doctor.

“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!” she commented, noting that she had gone to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Garth Fisher and adding “Hope this helps lol.”

Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor admits she thought about getting a breast augmentation for years before finally deciding to go through with the procedure. After welcoming two children and going through weight fluctuations, Meghan shared that she was tired of her “saggy” boobs and turned to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Payman Danielpour. She took to Instagram to share that she got Motiva SmoothSilk Ergonomix 290 mini implants, which she called “cutie booties.”

“[I got] full anchor, the areola down the center and underneath because I needed a lift, as well as an implant, so that I could have any shape. Before they were just empty and different sizes and just felt like skin on me. There wasn’t much breast tissue,” Meghan shared.

Lindsay Arnold

Lindsay Arnold has been incredibly open about her boob job after going under the knife in early 2025. She underwent a breast lift as well as 265 cc implants with a moderate plus profile inserted over the muscle. She explained that her surgeon recommended she choose a range of sizes and then once in the operating room, he would decide what looked best.

“300 is too big, 245 felt too small. So I was like 265 and 285 kind of felt like the right fit for me,” she shared in a TikTok. “So the day of my surgery, I expressed that to my surgeon…and what he’ll do is kind of try them on during surgery and see what looks best on your frame, what fills everything out the best.”

She continued, “I went with the Motiva Ergonomix implant…I wanted very natural, very supple, not super firm. So I got the breast lift. We ended up going with 265 cc on both sides. I’m so happy with the size.”

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari has undergone breast augmentation procedures more than once. While she initially had 300 cc implants, after learning that one of them had ruptured and created scar tissue, she got both implants removed and upgraded. She now has 340 cc implants that have been lifted.

“Doing my boobs is one of the best things I’ve ever done. I never thought I would get plastic surgery,” she said on her Let’s Be Honest podcast. “Breastfeeding three kids is what ultimately made me decide to get a boob job and I’m happy that I did. That’s just the truth.”

Alix Earle

Alix Earle had been considering getting breast implants for years before she went under the knife in 2022. The influencer explained that she saw a New York City plastic surgeon for the procedure and got 275 cc saline implants -- but now wishes she had gone bigger.

“I did 275 cc, moderate profile. Not gonna lie, I wish I did a little bit more,” she said in a TikTok video. “I got the incision through my armpit which I don’t think a lot of people do…there’s no scar or anything.”

Sami Sheen

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter Sami Sheen shared all the details of her plastic surgery procedures in a social media post, revealing everything about her boob job. She candidly shared that she received “moderate profile, under the muscle [and] 350 cc” implants while going under the knife.