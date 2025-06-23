Man Told Pregnant Woman 'Welcome to Hell House' as He Locked Her in RV, Beat Her Unconscious: Police

Brazos County District Attorney's Office

A man is facing more than a decade behind bars at the minimum after he allegedly locked a pregnant woman inside an RV and viciously beat her into unconsciousness, threatening to end her pregnancy.

Andrew Gutierrez, 35, was sentenced last Tuesday to 25 years on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, per a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney's office in Texas.

He must serve at least half of that before he will be eligible for parole, due to the use of a deadly weapon finding in this case. The judge also noted affirmative findings of family violence.

This sentencing will mark Gutierrez's second time behind bars, as the DA's office notes he previously served five years in 2016 on a charge of Assault Family Violence Continuous.

The Bryan Police Department discovered this latest incident of alleged violence when they responded to a disconnected 911 call on January 13, 2024, per the release.

Once they arrived, police reported finding the victim "severely beaten and requiring immediate medical attention." Documented injuries included bruising and swelling on the victim's face, stomach, and chest. She reported to authorities that she was 11 months pregnant, as reported by CBS affiliate KBTX.

In interviews with the victim, police were told a story of horrific and sudden violence as she alleged the suspect locked her into the RV during an argument. She said that he told her, "Welcome to Hell House," and threatened to make sure she didn't have the baby.

The victim's statement to authorities details allegations that he grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly punched her in the face and stomach. She further alleges that Gutierrez "grabbed a 10-inch kitchen knife and threatened to kill her, holding it up to her neck," per the DA's release.

As she begged him to stop, according to her statement, Gutierrez allegedly threw the knife on a table, but the violence allegedly continued. Instead, she told police he "continued punching, kicking, and kneeing the victim until she lost consciousness."

It was while he was allegedly outside disposing of evidence that the victim took the opportunity to call 911, quickly giving the address of the RV and then hanging up.

After Gutierrez returned to the RV, the victim says she told him that both she and her baby needed medical attention. He told her to make up a story about being assaulted by two women so he wouldn't get into trouble, according to her statement.

Once police arrived on the scene, the DA's office states they were "quickly" able to apprehend Gutierrez and place him in custody. They were also able to figure out the truth about what happened.

A knife matching the victim's description was recovered at the scene, while police reported evidence of a serious disturbance inside the trailer, including broken glass and blood on the floor.

In a joint statement from their office, assistant district attorneys Adam Andreski and Rachel Porter said, "This sentence ensures that this victim and her child are protected from further violence, and demonstrates out commitment to holding domestic abusers accountable before their dangerous behavior escalates further."