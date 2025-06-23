Halsey Shows Off Medical Port in Selfie Amid Hospital Treatment

Instagram

The candid photos come after Halsey revealed in June 2024 that they had been diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder back in 2022.

Halsey is opening up once again about their ongoing health journey.

On Sunday, June 22, the 30-year-old singer, shared a powerful glimpse into life offstage by posting a carousel of photos on Instagram, including one revealing a port implanted in their chest.

In the selfie, Halsey is seen fresh-faced in what appears to be a hospital bathroom mirror, wearing a white tank top with the port clearly visible.

"Evidence that I still exist when the show ends," the "Without Me" singer -- who uses she/her and they/them pronouns -- captioned the post, adding, "'90s mom haircut loading 🌈."

Halsey got lots of love from her fans and followers in the comments, including from her fiancé Avan Jogia, who jumped in with a supportive airplane emoji.

The post also featured a range of intimate moments from her time on the road, including a makeup-free snap, a sweet shot of the singer sitting beside their 3-year-old son, Ender, a playful tongue-out moment during glam and a cozy clip of what seemed to be Jogia's feet while lounging and watching TV.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The candids come after Halsey revealed in June 2024 that they had been diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder back in 2022.

Per the Mayo Clinic, lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy tissue, potentially impacting organs such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, and brain. Healthline notes that lymphoproliferative disorders involve abnormal white blood cell production and can include leukemia and lymphoma.

"Both... are currently being managed or in remission; and both... I will likely have for the duration of my life," they shared in a vulnerable post at the time.

"After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors," Halsey continued. "After 2 years, I'm feeling better and I'm more grateful than ever to have music to turn to."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back in September 2024, Halsey shared with fans on X that they had been hospitalized after suffering a seizure, but later assured followers, "I'm home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!"