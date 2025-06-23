Machine Gun Kelly’s Daughter Casie Baker Opens Up About Newborn Sister

Getty

Machine Gun Kelly’s eldest daughter, Casie Baker, is opening up about her having a brand new baby sister.

The 15 year old attended the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with her father, MGK, on Saturday, June 22 and shared a sweet moment on the Orange Carpet. During their joint interview with ET, the two shared insight into their life with newborn baby Saga Blade Fox-Baker, who MGK welcomed with ex-fiancée, Megan Fox, back in March.

"I love it," Baker opened up, "I was an only child for a really long time so it's good having a little sister."

"She's so cute. She's getting so big and fat, I love it," she continued, with her dad laughing next to her.

The two have been attending red carpets and events since Baker was 8-years-old, first attending the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards together back in 2017. This year marked their third time attending, which MGK said is now a tradition they're keeping.

The two talked about their father-daughter relationship and how they both support one another at the event as well. "He definitely gives a lot of advice. He's more like a hype man, though," Baker told People .

"Yeah, I'm a cheerleader," MGK added.