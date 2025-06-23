Mom Warns Her Son Will 'Kill Somebody Someday' -- He's Now Accused of Triple Murder

Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office

A New York man was arrested for killing his wife, father and grandmother -- as the suspect's mother, whose sister was married to the man's dad and survived, speaks out.

After years of apparent concern from a New York man's mother, he's now accused of murdering three people -- including his wife, his father and his grandmother.

26-year-old Joshua Fowler of Grafton, NY was arrested last week by State Police for one count of murder in the first degree, three counts of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

According to a press release, dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who identified herself as Whitney Fowler, Joshua's wife. She reported "an altercation" between her and her husband, requesting police assistance, before dispatchers "heard what they believed to be gunshots."

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Joshua "outside the home holding a long gun"; per police, he refused to put down the gun, before a "brief standoff" with authorities, who then used tasers to take him into custody "unharmed."

While searching the property, authorities then found Whitney, 27, Joshua's father, Wilson Fowler, 55, and his grandmother, Anita Crandall, 69, all deceased from gunshot wounds. Per police, an additional adult lived at the home, but wasn't there at the time. That woman, according to Joshua's mother, was her sister -- who is also Wilson's wife.

Joshua's mother, Eleanor Crandall, spoke with CBS 6 Albany about the incident, explaining she lives out of state with her wife in Virginia.

"I told his father when he was 15 years old, 'You need to get him mental help because he's going to kill somebody someday,'" she told the outlet. "I hate him. And that's a very strong word in my vocabulary. I don't use that word unless I have to."

"Part of me wishes I never had him. To me, my son died that night, too," she continued, following the death of her mother, while adding she's trying to raise funds to help pay for the funerals. "I just need help so I can see my mom. So I can bury her. And be there for my sister — she needs me now more than ever."

Whitney's father, Wayne Lundgren, also spoke with WNYT about her death, claiming she had recently reached out to him and said, "I'm leaving my husband." He added, "She was going to check herself into a home for a battered woman," before later indicating she was staying with him.

"She didn't go into too much detail with me because she knew that I was very protective," he added.

Eleanor echoed that account, saying Whitney "wanted to leave and I don't blame her."

"I told her back in January to leave him and she went back," she added. "I told her, 'Don't go back, don't go back, he's going to hurt you.'"