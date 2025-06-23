Parents Charged with 'Emaciated' Boy's Death After 'Taunting' Videos, 'Concerning' Google Searches Revealed

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The mother reportedly told police they thought he was "going through puberty" and would "fill back out"; video, meanwhile, allegedly showed the parents "making fun" of the 12-year-old for wearing diapers while taunting him for being "thirsty."

The parents of a 12-year-old boy who died following months of apparent declining health have now been charged in his death.

Qwentosha Massaquoi, 46, and Louis Massaquoi, 47, of Lehigh Acres, Florida were arrested last week and charged with aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse following the death of their son.

𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐓𝐇 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐈𝐑 𝟏𝟐-𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑-𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐒𝐎𝐍



On Wednesday, June 18, a Lehigh Acres couple was arrested for 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐠𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐀𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐞. pic.twitter.com/Onv5zMy0yh — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) June 19, 2025 @SheriffLeeFL

The arrest comes after months of investigation from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, who have call the child's death "tragic and cruel."

"This poor child endured prolonged suffering before his parents ultimately let him die," the sheriff said in a statement. "We are proud to work alongside the State Attorney's Office in bringing those responsible to justice, and we will continue to support their efforts to secure a lengthy conviction."

Deputies were dispatched to the Massaquoi home on January 27, 2025, after Louis called 911 and said "his son was weak and possibly passed away," this according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.

According to his autopsy, the boy -- who was "only wearing a diaper" when he died and homeschooled alongside his 9-year-old brother -- "presented with obvious signs of malnourishment and was emaciated with all bones visible." He was also "severely dehydrated, malnourished, and extremely emaciated."

The parents told deputies "the boy had become ill but that they chose not to seek medical treatment," said the Sheriff. Per the probable cause docs, they said "medical treatment was against their religious beliefs," though he had been experiencing symptoms including vomiting and a hard abdomen. The mother also allegedly told authorities they couldn't get him to eat in the days leading up to his death, after a dinner of spaghetti on January 23.

Per Fort Myers News-Press, the parents prayed over the boy, until they realized he wasn't breathing and called 911.

When asked about the child's weight, Qwentosha allegedly claimed she first noticed he was getting skinnier in October, but chalked that and his fatigue to "going through puberty." She allegedly said they thought he would "eventually fill back out weight-wise" following what they thought was "a growth spurt."

After executing a search warrant on the parents' cell phones, authorities found what the sheriff called "numerous concerning internet searches related to medical symptoms, treatments, and child death" -- as well as videos of the parents "taunting" the boy.

Per the affidavit, the videos showed the father "mocking, taunting, and denying the decedent basic nourishment, such as water, when he asked for it." He also allegedly was seen "poking at the decedent with [a] stick and making fun of him for wearing diaper."

"Videos were found of Louis Sr. taunting and making fun of the decedent by saying, 'Oh, [you're] thirsty, oh, you want water, you always want water,'" reads the affidavit, citing "another where Louis Sr. takes [a] bottle of water from the decedent and says he can't have it and you can hear the decedent asking for the water. Louis Sr. is also seen mocking the decedent about always being thirsty."

Both parents were allegedly present when the videos were recorded, which authorities believe shows "that both parents were maliciously torturing, punishing, and mistreating the decedent."

The videos also allegedly showed that the boy "appeared to be in good health" until around October 2024. After that, authorities said he "began to look unhealthy due to weight loss and loss of color in his face."

One phone also came up with internet searches for "what to do when a child dies" and "what to do when a person dies in Florida," about 10 minutes before the parents called 911. On the other phone, meanwhile, they found searches for "unexplained weight loss," "distended abdomen," "excessive thirst" and "urinary incontinence."

As for the parents saying "medical treatment was against their religious beliefs," investigators also learned the mother had oral surgery and a blood transfusion this year.

The two are still in custody at Lee County Jail.