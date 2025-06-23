TikTokers Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard Expecting Baby Following Pregnancy Loss

Getty

Alexandra Madison and Jon Bouffard are sharing a heartwarming update about their journey to grow their family.

The husband-and-wife TikTok comedians, known for their hilarious skits and honest takes on marriage, took to Instagram on June 22 to announce they're expecting a baby -- one year after suffering a pregnancy loss.

In a sweet video posted to their account, Alexandra is seen turning to the camera in a flowing yellow halter gown, revealing a baby bump as she gently cradles her stomach. The next shot shows the couple embracing in an open field, holding up three sonogram photos.

"Coming soon," she simply captioned the clip.

In a separate post, Alexandra wrote: "Pregnancy after loss is a mixture of emotions to say the least. Moments of excitement are so easily overshadowed by feelings of grief, doubt, and worry. Following the loss of Leo, the thought of being pregnant again terrified me- and if I'm honest, it still does. After a late term loss, you become painfully aware that announcements at any stage are scary. There is no safe zone."

She also took a moment to speak out to other women and couples that struggling with infertility and offered a message of hope.

"For those of you in the thick of grieving a loss or if you're struggling with infertility, I'm not here to tell you that there's light at the end of the tunnel," the TikTok star went on to say. "While not a day goes by that I'm not grateful for this pregnancy, Jon and I are still navigating this journey with cautious optimism. What I can tell you, is that it's okay to protect your peace."

"It's not lost on me that announcements like this can come with a wave of emotions. It’s okay to unfollow, mute, block and avoid triggers while you heal. The road to a healthy baby isn't easy, and consider it a blessing if you can't relate," she added before thanking their followers and supporters.

The news comes almost exactly a year after the couple suffered a miscarriage. The pair -- who married in September 2019 -- revealed in June 2024 that they had lost their baby boy just three months after announcing Alexandra was pregnant.

"We are absolutely devastated to share the news that we lost our sweet baby boy this week," Alexandra wrote in a joint Instagram post at the time. "There are no words that can truly capture the depth of this pain. Nothing can prepare you for this. Our hearts will never be the same."

"I had the privilege of carrying you for 26 weeks, and we will carry you in our hearts for a lifetime," Alexandra continued. "Until we meet again, Leo Grey."

Following the loss, the couple, who also co-host the Give It to Me Straight podcast, made the decision to process their grief in a way that felt natural to them: through comedy.

"I think for us, it was such a dark time that it felt like we truly were never gonna come up for air," Alexandra shared during a March 2025 episode of the Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, podcast. "This is our trauma, and the way that I deal with things is through comedy."

She added, "I feel like if this is something that I'm experiencing, there has to be other people who experience this as well. If it's a way for people to feel connected and seen, we might as well do it."

And the couple did exactly that. Just a month after the devastating announcement, they leaned into dark humor, posting a TikTok with the caption, "When your resignation from being DINKS is denied," referencing the acronym for "dual income, no kids."