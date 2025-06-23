Tom Parker's Widow, Kelsey Parker, Announces Loss of Baby Boy with Boyfriend Will Lindsay

Instagram

After losing her husband in March 2022, Kelsey shares devastating news -- revealing her son was "born sleeping."

Kelsey Parker, Tom Parker's widow, revealed the devastating loss of her son with her boyfriend, Will Lindsay.

"Phoenix Parker-Lindsay, you will forever be loved," Kelsey captioned an Instagram post shared on Sunday, June 22.

She posted a poem dedicated to her son Phoenix, which read, "The world grew quiet as you arrived. So loved, so longed for, yet not alive. Our precious boy, our angel light. Born with wings, took silent flight."

"We named you Phoenix, brave and bright. A soul of love, of warmth and light. Though we never heard you cry. You'll live in hearts that won't ask why," she continued. "No breath you drew, no eyes to see. Still, you mean everything to me. You'll journey with us, softly near. In every sigh, in every tear."

Followers flooded the comments full of support. Parker then posted to her story asking for space and time to heal with her family.

"Before I receive an influx of lovely messages and heart-felt well wishes, I want to just say that I truly appreciate everything you are all going to say and share," she wrote.

"But with the news being so raw, I would really like to ensure that we as a family are given space and time to process this devastating and earth-shattering news." she added.

The news comes three years after Parker lost her husband, 33-year-old Tom Parker of The Wanted, to stage four glioblastoma in March 2022. The pair had two children, 5-year-old Aurelia and 4-year-old Bodhi, both welcomed before his death.

In January, Parker confirmed her pregnancy with friends and family, posting their reactions and sharing the news with her followers.

She also told to The Mirror that she and her late husband wanted to expand their family prior to his death.

"Tom and I always said we wanted four — but life had other plans," she told the outlet at the time.

"So yes, this is amazing but also bittersweet. The joys of finding out I'm pregnant and moving forward with my life, while thinking, 'My life could have been so different. I've felt every emotion under the sun.'"