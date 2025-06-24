Arnold Schwarzenegger Recalls His Son Patrick's Relationship with Miley Cyrus

Watch What Happens Live/Getty

"She's a wonderful, wonderful girl and human being. Very, very talented," says Schwarzenegger.

The White Lotus actor and the pop star dated between 2014 and 2015 – marking a short but sweet relationship.

Appearing on the June 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Terminator star was asked to share his thoughts on his son's famous ex.

"The best was that she's a wonderful, wonderful girl and human being. Very, very talented," he told Cohen. "She came up to Sun Valley when we were skiing up there and she was just such a wonderful houseguest and everything like that."

"We just all loved her," Schwarzenegger added.

"I'm sorry it didn't work out. But Patrick, in the meantime, found another girl that he got engaged with and he's getting married to in September."

Cyrus dated Schwarzenegger's son amid her decade-long on-and-off relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus and Hemsworth began dating after meeting on the set of the 2010 movie The Last Song and announced their engagement in June 2012. They separated in September 2013.

The former couple then reunited in 2016 and made their marriage official in December 2018. But the pair separated less less than a year later and finalized their divorce in January 2020.

Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, is now engaged and soon to be married to his current fiancée, Abby Champion, to whom he first linked in September 2015.