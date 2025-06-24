Brittany Cartwright Accuses 'Vile Human Being' Jax Taylor of Drinking, Partying After Rehab

Bravo

Brittany Cartwright is making her boundaries clear.

On Tuesday's all-new episode of The Valley, Cartwright came face-to-face with her estranged husband Jax Taylor following his 30-day stint in rehab, but things didn't exactly go as expected.

While the group met for an adult field day, Cartwright managed to avoid Taylor entirely and spent the day playing games with her friends, leaving talks of their impending divorce for a future meeting.

But that didn't exactly happen either.

While Taylor had gone to a restaurant to meet Cartwright, he was met with a rude awakening when his ex-wife decided not to show up.

"I have so many things I want to talk about with Brittany today," Taylor said in a confessional. "And I'm sticking the tail between my legs because I don't really have a leg to stand on her."

"I think he knows that we have to talk at some point," he continued. "We have a child together... and I haven't even seen Cruz yet."

While it seemed as though Cartwright was running late, a call soon revealed that she wasn't coming at all.

"I'm not gonna come," Cartwright informed a surprised Taylor, who had questions about his ex's whereabouts.

"I woke up to a flood of DMs, talking about you last night, how drunk you were at the bar, and that you were with girls," Cartwright claimed.

"I wasn't drunk at all, I went home early," Taylor fired back. "Yes you were," Cartwright insisted.

The only reason Cartwright said she agreed to meet with Taylor that day, is because of their 4-year-old son, Cruz.

"We have a child together. We are gonna have to co-parent, we are gonna have to move forward in some capacity," she explained in a confessional. "He was just supposed to work on himself for 30 days, and as soon as he gets out he goes to the bar. I'm not putting up with that crap anymore."

Cartwright went on to call Taylor a "horrible, vile human being" and said she not only didn't need his help at home, but chastised him for putting her in a "terrible situation."

Taylor, however, had a different view on things in the aftermath of Cartwright's divorce filing, which went down just a day before his return from rehab.

"We are getting divorced. We are no longer together. So what I do on my own time is my business," Taylor stressed in a confessional.

The 45-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum proceeded to hang up on Cartwright before leaving the restaurant, calling the ordeal "embarrassing."