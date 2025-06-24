Fitness Influencer and Date Killed by Her Estranged Husband After She Told Fans She Was Leaving Him

Instagram

One man's alleged jealousy has left two families shattered and 11 children missing their parents. This after a fitness influencer's estranged husband allegedly gunned down her and her date outside a sushi restaurant in California.

According to authorities, an off-duty San Bernadino County sheriff's deputy happened to be driving by when the shooting happened on Saturday around 9:40 p.m. and he witnessed it. He immediately turned around and confronted the suspect.

The fatal shooting occurred days after Gloria Zamora, 40, a social media fitness influencer, told fans on the HERizon podcast that she had decided to leave her second husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarrago, 45. Zamora and her date, Hector Garduno, 43, were both killed.

"There was a male and a female that were estranged; they were going through a divorce, that led to this," Fontana Police Department Officer Steve Reed told Los Angeles' KABC. "We don't know how he knew where she was at, but apparently, she had been at the restaurant for approximately an hour prior to the shooting."

Late last week, Zamora shared several clips from her latest podcast episode, including one she captioned, "with husbands like these, who needs enemies?"

She says in the clip, "Instead of you being supportive, you're over here trying to just bring me down, tell me that I can't do this. You think you’re all that? For you to go and work out and think that you can be on social media... you're not even all that. You have all these stretch marks."

"His insecurities are yelling to you," podcast co-host Isene Hurtado said. "His projection is real. He's trying to bring you down so you don't leave. But what he doesn't understand is [he's making you realize], 'You're pushing me more away. You're making me more secure in my decision of leaving.'"

In a post shared to her Instagram Stories after Zamora's death, Hurtado quoted her own words from the podcast, "He was trying to bring you down." She went on, "Those were those my words on HERizon Podcast. And now, not only did he try he succeeded in the most devastating way."

"He took her life. And he took the life of an innocent man. All because he couldn't control his rage," Hurtado continued. "All because he couldn't handle her choosing peace. Choosing herself."

"Her children now have to live with the trauma of losing their mother to the very man who was supposed to love and protect her," she added, concluding her message, "Rest in power, Gloria. We love you. You didn't deserve this."

The shooting took place outside of the restaurant, presumably after Zamora and her date exited. According to Redd, the deputy who witnessed the shooting from his car immediately "made a U-turn at the light and got out of his vehicle and confronted the suspect."

KABC notes that there were several off-duty officers in the area who responded to the shooting. Ultimately, that initial deputy, who has not been named, wound up shooting and killing Lizarraga in that confrontation.

One of Zamora's seven children established a GoFundMe for the family, stating that it was her stepdad Tomas who killed her mother. "She leaves behind 7 beautiful children, ages 8 to 24, who are now facing a future without our mother’s warmth, guidance, and unconditional love," her post reads.

"My mom was more than just a mother -- she was a light in her community. She uplifted and inspired countless women, reminding them of their worth, their strength, and their potential," the statement continued. Zamora's social media presence was a mix of fitness tips and motivational content for her more than 150,000 followers, per People.