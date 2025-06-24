Harry Jowsey Reveals The Truth Behind 'D--K Pic' He Sent Kristin Cavallari

Boyfriend Material Podcast

"So, you woke up ovulating, feeling freaky," Harry joked with Kristin, as they talked trading NSFW photos on his podcast.

Harry Jowsey is setting the story straight about the infamous d--k pic he sent to Kristin Cavallari.

The Laguna Beach alum sat down with the 28-year-old star for his podcast Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey, where he wasted no time putting Kristin on the spot for revealing he sent her a private photo on her show, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

"I'm so annoyed that that photo that you sent me was for your f--king show. I had a good idea," Harry said on his podcast, seemingly referring to a photo Kristin initially sent him.

"It wasn't for my show," Kristin quipped back. "That was all real. Listen, no. Everything on my show was real. That was really what I was doing. I wasn't doing it because I had a camera on me 'cause also I sent you that picture not on camera. I wasn't like, 'Watch, I'm gonna send Harry this picture.' I did that on my own accord that morning."

"So, you woke up ovulating, feeling freaky," he joked. "We were literally like two meters away from each other. I could have..."

Kristin revealed to her audience that Harry sent her a "d--k pic" while on her E! docuseries, while he was a guest on her tour. He was clearly mortified, even thumping his mic on his forehead.

While the audience never saw the exact image, it was blurred -- out of respect for Harry, obviously -- it felt safe to assume Kristin saw him naked. However, Kristin put that cleared up that assumption on Harry's podcast.

"And I think everyone thinks ... I haven't actually seen, like I've seen it in boxers. I haven't actually gotten like a legit d--k pic," Kristin clarified.

"Well, I legitimately had a phone call from my ex before this. She goes, 'Kristin said that you sent her a dick pic,' and I'm like, 'Well, it was kind of like in my undies,'" Harry revealed, without sharing the name of his ex. Harry was last linked to actress Lucy Hale.

Kristin added: "Yeah. It wasn't like full on, so all the girls now are mad 'cause they're like, 'Where's my dick pic?'"

Harry insisted that the ex who called him was able to get the "whole experience" of Harry.

"She's had the boyfriend experience," he said, before adding, "No, but I was just like, 'Oh, it wasn't really like that,' and she's like, 'Oh, okay,' and I'm like, 'Well, I was just like one.' Same thing I said to you. I was like, "I was just throwing a hail mary to see if there was a little nibble."