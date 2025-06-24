Moment MrBeast Challenge Winner Learns His Coach Died Mid-Weight Loss Journey

MrBeast/YouTube

MrBeast offered to stop the challenge and not share the video when Majd, the contender, found out his coach died just two months in to the year-long task.

A MrBeast challenge had a tragic turn of events.

In the YouTuber's latest video, he challenges a man -- Majd -- to lose 100lbs by living in a gym for a year with the help of personal fitness coach Tyler Wall. If he succeeds, he wins $250,000.

However, just 80 days into the challenge, Majd was delivered the heartbreaking news that Wall sadly passed away in his apartment.

It was a devastating shock to Majd -- as well as the viewers -- when a member of the production team arrived at Majd's home for the year to break the news. At first he thought it was a joke before he fell to his knees and sobbed.

It comes after Majd had just revealed he lost his father one year before, which caused him to put on weight.

At the start of the video, Majd weighed 324lbs and, with the help of Wall, he was able to drop almost 40lbs in just two months.

Following Wall's death, Majd insisted he wanted to continue.

"We're not pulling the plug on this, I can't let him down," Majd said. "I'm doing this for myself and now it's for coach too."

Majd was able to go on to complete the challenge in just 178 days and paid tribute to the coach after finishing.

"Without Coach Wall, I wouldn't have been able to do this. He said it'd be so cool we get to this together. And today is that day," Majd said amidst tears, as his family cheered.

MrBeast shared an official statement in the caption of the video -- which at the time of writing had close to 111 million views -- stating they had permission from Wall's family to release the footage.

"Following this tragic news, we reached out to Coach Wall’s family to determine whether this video should be shared. With grace and wisdom, they expressed that Tyler would have wanted his message of hope and positivity to continue reaching others, even in his absence," the caption read.

"We humbly ask that you honor Coach Wall's memory and respect his family's need for privacy during this difficult time," it continued. "Coach Tyler Wall's legacy of compassion and encouragement will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know him."