Pedro Pascal Says He's Not 'Private' With Important Political Issues, Like Going After J.K. Rowling

Pedro Pascal is defending the trans community from J.K. Rowling, showing he’s not quite the private person media is painting him to be.

"I always feel perplexed when I'm identified in whatever form of media as a 'highly private person,' because that's the opposite of me. I'm very unprivate in my private life," he said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

He explained that there are certain things in his life he would rather not tell the public, like his personal relationships with people.

Pascal described relationships as being filled with complexities -- even in a regular, everyday life. "I just know that personal relationships are such a complex thing to navigate even without having this enormous lens on them," he explained.

But, The Last of Us star is far from silent when it comes to his opinions on certain topics that matter to him, like LGBTQ+ issues. Pascal made headlines when he publicly weighed in on a recent post from J.K. Rowling, who courts constant controversy with her anti-trans comments.

In April on X (formerly Twitter), the Harry Potter scribe showed herself celebrating with drink in one hand, and sucking a cigar in the other (a la the 1980s hit series The A-Team, quoting the show, "I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights."

This tweet came after a U.K. court decision that did not recognize transgender women legally as women. Pascal waded into the fray in response to an Instagram post with a fan calling Rowling a "serious Voldemort villain" and calling for a boycott of all things Harry Potter.

“Awful disgusting SH-T is exactly right," Pascal commented, responding to more of the video's commentary. "Heinous LOSER behavior."

After his response went viral, Pascal told Vanity Fair he felt like “that kid that got sent to the principal’s office a lot for behavioral issues in public schools in Texas feeling scared and thinking, ‘What’d I do?’”

"The one thing that I would say I agonized over a little bit was just, 'Am I helping? Am I f--king helping?'" he continued. "It's a situation that deserves the utmost elegance so that something can actually happen, and people will actually be protected."

"Listen, I want to protect the people I love," he said. "But it goes beyond that. Bullies make me f--king sick."

And that wasn't the only time Pascal was vocal about transgender rights on his socials -- where he continues to keep his thoughts and opinions not-so private.