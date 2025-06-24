Why Daughter Roseanne Barr Gave Up for Adoption Thought Goldie Hawn Was Her Mom

Getty

Roseanne Barr is opening up about a lesser known chapter in her life.

While appearing on the latest episode of Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, the Roseanne star revealed that the daughter she placed for adoption as a teen actually thought her biological mom was none other than Goldie Hawn.

The comedian and former sitcom star gave birth to a baby girl named Brandi at age 17.

"I kept her for a week," Barr recalled, "and then I gave her up to Jewish Family and Children Services there in Denver."

Even back then, Roseanne said she believed their paths would cross again, and she told her daughter exactly that.

"I told her when I gave her up, I said, 'I'll see you when you're 18," she continued. "And sure enough, she found me when she was 17 and a half."

But it was the way Brandi tracked down her famous mom that led to the mix-up.

"I was on TV, and that's how [she] found me. All she knew was that her mother was famous in Hollywood, and Jewish," Barr shared before revealing that Brandi assumed her mom was Hawn because "she looked just like Goldie Hawn."

According to Barr, Brandi discovered the truth thanks to her ex Tom Arnold, who she claims tipped off a tabloid with the information that she had put Brandi up for adoption when she was 17.

"The Enquirer called her, and she answered the phone, my daughter, and they said, 'Would you like to know who your mother is?' And she’s all excited thinking it's going to be Goldie Hawn," Barr revealed. "And they go, 'It's Roseanne Barr.'"

"And her words are so hilarious. She goes, 'Christ, I didn't even know she was a Jew,' which is so hilarious," she quipped.

Eventually, after seeing a photo of Roseanne, Brandi realized she looked much more like the funny woman that she first thought.

"'Oh my God, I do look just like her,'" Barr recalled her daughter saying after seeing Barr on the cover of the tabloid. "And she took the picture to the mirror and was going, 'I do, I look exactly like her.'"

The two met in person the very next day -- along with Brandi’s adoptive mother -- for an emotional reunion.

"It was wonderful," Barr said. "And we've been back together since then, and she is now 53. And she is awesome. She has a son and a lovely husband, and she's a wonderful woman."