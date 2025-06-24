Tallulah Willis Responds to Fan Criticizing Her For Posting 'Vulnerable' Photos of Dad Bruce Willis

Instagram

"I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone," she said below photos of the pair embracing and smiling.

Tallulah Willis is standing by posting photos of her dad, Bruce Willis.

The 31 year old recently shared a number of photos of her with the Die Hard actor -- who is currently navigating frontotemporal dementia -- on a "great day," however, one fan disagreed with Tallulah's decision to share him in what they called a "vulnerable" state.

"I don't think you should expose your dad to the public! He is vulnerable !" a fan commented Monday, adding, "And some things should be kept private! You don't have his permission to post it!"

Tallulah wasted no time in responding to the social media user, writing, "Hi. I hear that. As a family we use our discretion when posting. Today was a great day filled with smiles."

She continued: "I made the judgment call to show that to the world, because I know what he means to everyone."

Meanwhile, other fans shared their gratitude to Tallulah for sharing the images of her father, with many fans sharing how much they love the 70-year-old actor and some even sharing their own experiences with the disease.

"Thank you, beautiful girl. It's really generous to let us see these moments, because you know how much we love him, too," one fan wrote.

"As a dad I'm telling you that the hug you gave him was priceless ❤️" another shared.

"As a caregiver for my mom, who battled Alzheimer's for over 10 years, your posts are a beautiful way of showing the joy in the small moments," another Instagram user wrote. "Having a network of families who share this experience, and who are NOT judgmental, is everything. Those making negative comments hopefully will never have to go through this."

Tallulah initially shared a number of photos of the retired actor from a small private gathering with family, including a candid photo of her fiancé Justin Ace alongside Willis.

"Sunday funday at Grams! Grateful 🕊️," she captioned the post.

Tallulah is the youngest of Willis and Demi Moore's children. Together, Moore and Willis share three daughters -- Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah. The two stars, who were married from 1987 until their divorce in 2000, continue to prioritize their family, especially as Bruce, now with his diagnosis.

They are deeply involved in their father's journey, with the entire family -- including Willis' wife Emma Hemming Willis and their two daughters -- coming together in March to celebrate the actor's milestone 70th birthday.