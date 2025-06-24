Why Sami Sheen Wants to Remove Her Breast Implants: 'This Illness Is No Joke'

Instagram

The 21-year-old made the plastic surgery confession Monday, less than two years after undergoing a breast augmentation.

Sami Sheen is putting her health first.

The 21-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share her decision to undergo breast explant surgery, revealing she's been struggling with a host of mystery symptoms for the past two years.

"I've been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms and finally discovered that i have breast implant illness," Sami wrote alongside a mirror selfie in a gray dress. "idk how i haven't figured this out sooner but i'm so happy i finally have an answer. i’m hoping to get them removed asap so i can start feeling better."

The OnlyFans model added in a follow-up Story, "pls lmk if you know of any good explant surgeons near LA."

Sami also shared a throwback bikini photo of herself before getting her implants, reflecting on the difficult decision ahead. "it's definitely gonna be hard going back to this size," she admitted. "not only physically, but mentally. i don't want to at all but i know i'll feel so much better once they are out. so i guess it's worth it."

She encouraged others dealing with similar symptoms to listen to their bodies: "this is your sign to always put your health first!!!"

Sami pointed out a notable difference in the older pic, writing, "can’t believe this is all my real hair, another thing that these implants took from me."

While breast implant illness isn't officially recognized as a medical diagnosis, the Cleveland Clinic says it refers to a broad range of symptoms people report after getting implants. And for Sami, those symptoms have taken a serious toll.

"Chronic fatigue, sensitivity to temperature, hair loss, acne, headaches, memory loss, brain fog, vertigo, joint and muscle pain, mood swings and severe anxiety (always been an anxious person but nothing like this)," are just some of the symptoms she listed in another Story. "Also allergic to almost everything."

Sami did acknowledge, however, that others with implants might not face any of these issues.

"Not everyone who gets implants will get sick from them. it's definitely a flip of a coin, and i think i just got super unlucky," Sami shared. "But i'm also very grateful that i am fortunate enough to get them removed. i feel awful for all of the women that experience this and are stuck with them, cause this illness is no joke."

Back in November 2023, Sami spoke to Bustle about why she originally chose to get implants, revealing that she was inspired by her mom's own cosmetic surgery at a young age.

"I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom,'" she said at the time.

It's not the only procedure she's undergone either, with the internet personality also getting a rhinoplasty last year.