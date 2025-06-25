Woman with 'Portion' of Jaw Missing Names Alleged Attacker Before Her Death: Docs

Wabasha County Sheriff's Office

The "frantic" suspect -- who allegedly told witnesses "something bad happened" -- tried hiding in a tree to evade arrest, leading to an "hours long standoff."

A man in Minnesota is behind bars after the grisly death of his girlfriend, this after he led police on a manhunt and hours long standoff -- during which he hid from authorities in a tree.

Craig Hameister, 44, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter, following the death of girlfriend Melissa Hunt, 36.

A criminal complaint, via Law&Crime, details Hunt's death and the search for Hameister on June 18 in Kellogg, MN. Authorities were first alerted to the incident just before 5pm, when Wabasha County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence where Hunt drove following the alleged attack.

"The homeowner called 911 after observing significant facial injuries," reads the complaint. "Upon arrival to the scene deputies observed significant injuries to the woman's face, including missing several teeth and a portion of her jaw."

Hunt was initially able to speak with deputies at the scene, per the docs, and said "that Craig hit her with a stick." She began saying his last name, but was "unable to complete it" and started to spell it instead. When asked if she was trying to say Hameister, "she nodded yes," said authorities.

She was also allegedly able to describe his vehicle, where he lived and said the alleged assault happened at a boat launch. She was then taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries. Her facial wound, per the medical examiner, had "gun shot residue imbedded in the wound."

When authorities reached the boat launch, deputies couldn't find a weapon or blood, with the docs noting "it rained heavily at the time of the search." They later found an unspent round of ammo at the location.

Hameister's truck was then traced to an address outside nearby Chatfield, with authorities finding it with the door open and a live 9MM round on the floor. Witnesses interviewed at the address where the truck was located claimed Hameister showed up there appearing "very frantic," telling them "something bad happened." One resident claimed her 9MM handgun was missing, adding Hameister left on a motorcycle.

Hameister was later located and, while being pursued by law enforcement, allegedly "climbed a tree to evade arrest." Following what the docs call an "hours long standoff," he was apprehended. The 9MM handgun, meanwhile, was found at the base of the tree.

He was taken to the Wabasha County Jail, where he's being held on $2 million bond.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the victim's family, including her two daughters.

"Her life was tragically cut short on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Melissa died by the hand of another -- senselessly -- leaving her family and friends in great shock, pain, and sorrow," reads the fundraiser.

In an update, they added, "Due to the overwhelming response from you all, we as a family have decided that the money raised on this page will go to Melissa’s girls, Ryleigh and Huxlynn to help them with some of their future needs, such as college funds, etc."