Kardashian Kids Adorably Crash Khloé's Podcast on Her Birthday, Grill Her with Random Questions

"This is the best surprise I've ever had in my life," Kardashian told them after she blew out her candles surrounded by her son, daughter, nieces and nephews.

Khloé Kardashian had the cutest party crashes on her podcast!

During Wednesday's episode of the reality star's Khloé in Wonder Land podcast, Kardashian, who, will be turning 41 this week, was surprised by her two children, Tatum, 2, and True, 7, as well as her nieces Chicago, 7, and Dream, 8, and nephew Psalm, 6, with a birthday celebration.

The kids walked into her podcast studio with pink balloons, as they sang happy birthday to her.

"This is the best surprise I've ever had in my life," Kardashian told them after she blew out her candles, aptly placed in bags of her Khloud protein popcorn. "So, this is the most amazing surprise. All of the kiddos surprised me for my birthday, right? And, I don't think any of them have even been here and have seen the podcast space in person, so this is very exciting."

But the cuteness didn't stop there, after some dancing, the kids sat down with Kardashian to ask her a few questions -- questions she said she "definitely wasn't ready for."

Dream, who's the daughter of Rob Kardashian and his ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, asked her aunt what her birthday wish for this year was, to which the mom of two shared that she wanted her family to be happy, healthy and united.

"My birthday wish is that we all continue to be healthy and happy and live life to the fullest until the end of time," she said, adding, "And, I just want us to stay together and never be divided."

She was also asked about the "funniest thing" the kids have done with her, what she was like when she was there age, her favorite present, favorite movie and whether she had internet or social media in the 1900s.

Reflecting on the birthday surprise, Kardashian told listeners that moment reminded her just how "great and happy life can be."

"I was so surprised by the squad that came in with the balloons and the beautiful faces and the birthday cake and what a great surprise," she said. "It also just reminds me of how great and happy life can be."

Kardashian continued, "I used to get sad on my birthdays and now there's just no reason to, so I'm so grateful for the 40 years that I have had on this Earth. I'm so grateful for the highs and the lows and all of that, but I'm so incredibly excited for what's to come. "For the next 40, I think sky is the limit."

