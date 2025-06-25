Kristin Cavallari Reveals New Custody Arrangement With Ex-Husband Jay Cutler

Getty

Cavallari's comments come just days after she addressed long-standing speculation about the former NFL quarterback's involvement in her business, Uncommon James.

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight when it comes to her custody arrangement with ex-husband Jay Cutler.

During the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the 38-year-old reality star revealed that she has primary custody of their three children -- sons Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and daughter Saylor, 9.

"I did have my kids full time for awhile and now I have them except for every other weekend," Cavallari shared. "I'm not gonna get into the reasoning or the legality of it."

While Cutler has previously said that the schedule works for their family, Cavallari explained that because the kids are with her most of the time, she feels the pressure to keep hustling. "I have my kids most of the time, and I work so hard to support them," she said.

The former Laguna Beach star also opened up about the constant questions she gets regarding her ex.

"It's one of those situations where I feel like I can't f--king win," she admitted. "I try so hard never to talk about Jay. I feel like that is a dealbreaker for me. And if I say one tiny, tiny little thing then everyone goes, 'She never shuts the f--k up about her ex-husband. Oh, she's still talking about him?'"

Despite making headlines last year when she called Cutler a "pathological liar" who brings "zero f--king consistency" to their family, Cavallari insisted she rarely brings him up -- unless asked.

"I get asked the same questions over and over and over," she said. "I've been divorced for five years and people still ask about it. Like, I can't win. Let's move on."

Still, she acknowledged that their relationship is part of her journey.

"It's part of my story, it's part of my journey," she noted, even joking that she found comfort in seeing Miley Cyrus get similar heat for referencing ex Liam Hemsworth. "It made me feel better because it's the same s--t people say about her."

Cavallari's comments come after she addressed long-standing speculation about the former NFL quarterback's involvement in her business, Uncommon James.

"Our revenue is close to $50 million a year," Cavallari shared. "But because I was obviously a WAG -- athletes' wives and girlfriends, if you're not familiar -- people love to say that everything I have in my life is because of my ex-husband, and that my ex-husband funded Uncommon James."

"But I am, to this day, 100% owner, and I've never taken any outside funding," she maintained.

And when it comes to money from her ex? She doubled down: "I have never gotten a penny from my ex-husband. I didn't get any money from our divorce, so let's just clear that up."

Cavallari and Cutler were married in 2013 and finalized their divorce in 2022. While she said she hasn't dated anyone in 2025, she's previously been linked to country singer Morgan Wallen and TikTok star Mark Estes.