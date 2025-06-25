Man Injected Mom with Meth, Beat Her to Death and Dumped Her In Trash Can: Police

Opelousas Police Department

A Louisiana man is behind bars after killing his own mother -- and allegedly revealing the horrific details of the crime to authorities upon his arrest.

Aaron Lloyd, 33, has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated second degree battery, obstruction of justice, failure to seek assistance and distribution of schedule II drugs and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail, in connection to the death of his mother, 65-year-old Lisa Lloyd.

According to a press release from the Opelousas Police Department, officers responded to the Lloyd residence following a "disturbing report that a male subject had admitted to killing his mother and placing her body in a trash can."

When they arrived at the home, they did discover a human body inside a trash can located under the garage; the body was later confirmed as belonging to the victim, Lisa Lloyd.

A joint investigation with police and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigative Division was then launched and authorities were able to find the suspect, Aaron Lloyd, at another residence in nearby Krotz Springs.

After being taken in for questioning, per police, Aaron "confessed to the killing of his mother" and "admitted to injecting her with methamphetamine prior to fatally beating her."

"This is a deeply tragic and heartbreaking case that has impacted our entire community. We ask that everyone keep the Lloyd family lifted in prayer during this incredibly difficult time," Opelousas Police Chief Graig LeBlanc said in a statement. "Our department is committed to pursuing justice with integrity, and we thank the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for their swift and professional assistance."

Joe Anderson with the police department also told KADN that Lloyd "did admit to the crime," calling it a "tragic situation."

He added, "This is literally a son and a mother, and we ask for prayers at this time for the Lloyd family."