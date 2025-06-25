Fans In Disbelief After 50-Year-Old TikToker Shares Facelift Before and After

TikTok

"You look like a young Amanda Bynes," one person wrote on the post revealing the results of her facelift, forehead lift, lip lift, neck lift and a small chin implant.

An American TikToker has revealed the results of her plastic surgery at 50 years old.

Michelle Wood documented her journey to look and feel more "refreshed" by getting a full face lift, forehead lift, upper and lower bluff, a lip lift, as well as a mini chin implant in Guadalajara.

"The forehead lift is really to address my uneven brows and then also because I've got a landing strip on my forehead where my hair should be," she began in her video, before sharing the name of the doctor she would be seeing.

"I hope to bring you along on my journey and let you see the good, the bad and the ugly," Michelle told her followers in a video that has amassed almost 2 million views at the time of writing.

"I chose this surgeon based on reviews," she explained. "She's very, very conservative in her approach. I did not want to look 20. I just want to look like I've slept for 30 years."

The single, mother-of-two revealed that she had lost 130lbs twice in her life and believed it has "done a number" on her skin, especially her neck.

"I am choosing to do this for me and everybody is fully supportive," she said.

In the following posts, Michelle shared updates and photos of the healing process, including the day after, where she was incredibly swollen.

She is now on day 24 and says she feels like "things are starting to wake up."

Fans have shared their thoughts on her results in the comments, one saying she looks like a "young Amanda Bynes."

"When I saw the #over50 I was SHOCKEDDDDD, you look SO young. Like 25-30," another wrote.

"The best face lift I have EVER seen. Ever," one social media user commented.

While another added: "Omg I thought I was watching a 25 year old talk about her facelift. I went back to see your before videos because I was wondering what you looked like before and I am amazed!!!! You’re over 50?!?!!! Wow- amazing."

As usual with social media, with every positive comment there is always a negative.

"This is so sad…," one person wrote. However, Michelle's followers were quick to defend her decision.

"You can have gratitude for your age while also wanting to have a more youthful appearance. There's nothing wrong with that, especially when it's not your body," one person hit back.

Michelle has also started answering questions from followers, with the number 1 being the total price of her surgery.

"She [her doctor] charges in pesos, it was MX$270k pesos," she began. "Which is roughly as near as I can figure with our current conversion rates about $14k. I additionally spent $1,000 for 10 days in a recovery home. It included food transportation to and from appointments, hyperbaric chamber appointments and then also nursing care around the clock, so about $15k total," she said.