Sharon Stone Says She Was Booted from Two Roles In 'Another Simple Favor'

Sharon Stone is opening up about her being asked to step down from Another Simple Favor ... after allegedly being offered two roles.

The 67-year-old actress went on The LadyGang podcast and revealed how she was replaced twice in the movie, before being asked to exit the film completely.

"I was hired by the director [Paul Fieg] to play a part on the show after I had a really lovely meeting with him," Stone recalled.

"Then he called me and said, 'We want to put a different actress in that part, would you take a different part in this movie?'" she claimed.

Stone said she didn't mind and agreed to do a different role, but was curious about what the new role would be.

"He told me and I said, 'Sure, that sounds fun. I'd do that part too,'" she continued.

After allegedly discussing the role with Feig again, Stone said she then got another call, saying they asked if she would mind giving up the new part to someone else, and step down from the movie completely.

"And so I stepped down," she said.

Stone first claimed she was cut from the film back in March 2025, when she commented sarcastically under an E News post, leaving followers questioning and confused at the time.

"I LOVED being cast and removed from my role unexpectedly for no reason at all LOVED it 👏👏👏," she wrote at the time.

It's unclear which parts she was considered for.

Appearing on the LadyGang podcast, Stone also laughed at Anna Kendrick's viral joke from the movie's SXSW red carpet premiere.

At the event, Kendrick was asked how she felt the movie was impacted by "everything going on in the world," a possible allusion to Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's ongoing legal battle. She responded saying, "Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone."

"I noticed one of the leads mentioning that she couldn't remember doing the show because she had taken ayahuasca and that made me laugh," Stone shared. "And I thought perhaps I should have taken ayahuasca and forgotten all about this situation as well."