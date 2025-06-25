Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Dating New Man After Gary Wayt Breakup

Instagram

Portwood's new relationship comes a year after her headline-making breakup with former fiancé Gary Wayt, who disappeared -- and was later found -- following the former couple's trip to North Carolina for Portwood's brother's wedding.

Amber Portwood is moving on.

The Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star revealed she's seeing someone new during a candid TikTok Live.

In the video, captured and shared by fans on Monday, Portwood opened up about her new love interest, which comes a year after headline-making breakup with former fiancé Gary Wayt.

"I've been dating somebody for over a month," Portwood shared with fans, calling the relationship "a good thing." While she's keeping her new man's name under wraps, she didn't hold back when it came to gushing over her guy.

"He's got a job for 20-something years, same exact job," she said. "He's got this thick accent -- mountain accent because he's from North Carolina -- and he's super sweet to me.”

Portwood's engagement to Wayt ended in chaos nearly a year ago after Wayt mysteriously vanished during a trip the couple took to Bryson City, North Carolina, in June 2024. His disappearance made headlines after Portwood reported him missing.

"This is a huge deal," she said during a tearful YouTube Live at the time. "We have not had explosive fights, we are in love. This man asked me to be with him. This man then asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other. We have a wonderful relationship."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Wayt was ultimately found safe in Oklahoma, more than 900 miles from where he vanished. Portwood later called off the engagement, opening up on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter about the emotional toll it took on her.

"That man left for no reason," Portwood said during a September 2024 episode. "I'm in such a weird space that I've never been in. This rambling is so backward for me."

The breakup was especially tough for Portwood, who detailed how the split impacted her mental health.

"I was stable," she admitted. "Right now, this is the first time in years in my life I am not f--king right because a man put a ring on my finger."