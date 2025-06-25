Woman Claims She Was Reprimanded By Disney World Employee for Inappropriate Outfit

Getty/TikTok

"I had nothing showing other than my stomach and my arms, but you guys are acting like I went out naked," the fitness influencer said of the athleisure outfit she wore to the park.

The Most Magical Place on Earth was not so magical for one Disney guest, who says her outfit choice nearly got her booted out of the park.

TikToker Nicole Arena shared her alleged experience visiting Walt Disney World's Epcot park with her husband last week, claiming she was told her outfit violated Disney's dress code. Arena was wearing a sports bra and leggings, a combo she says she often wears to run errands or go to the gym.

"Was so happy to be here that I didn't realize I was 'improperly dressed' and would be forced to buy a $45 t-shirt or else I could not get on the ride I waited an hour for," she claimed in text written over a selfie of the couple inside the park.

Per Arena, Disney employees reportedly wouldn't let her on a ride unless she covered up, forcing the fitness influencer to fork over $45 for theme park merch just to continue enjoying her visit.

In a follow-up TikTok, Arena showed off the exact look that caused the controversy, captioning the clip: "I really didn't think anything of this tbh."

"I had nothing showing other than my stomach and my arms, but you guys are acting like I went out naked," she said in another clip. "Anyone who goes to the gym knows it's totally fine to walk around with a sports bra and leggings on. I just went to Disney how I would go to the gym."

But not everyone was siding with Arena on this one, with TikTok users taking to the comments of her posts to sound off on Disney's dress code.

"I mean it's a bra. Of course, you can't wear it to a family park. Be so for real. I am so happy they are finally cracking down," one commenter said, with another writing, "Disney and the gym are two different places. A bra goes under shirts in family-friendly establishments."

"Why would you go somewhere and not check the dress code? That doesn't make sense. But you are going where there are children," another added. "Would you wear a sports bra to the store? No -- you would wear clothing."

Others, however, did sympathize with Arena, especially as Florida is particularly warm this time of year, making the idea of less clothes at the park an attractive one.

"It's fine for you, but it's just not for Disney. I can get it, it's HOT in Florida. They are sensitive about outfits that look too close to the characters too!," one user reasoned. "I hope you had a great time!"