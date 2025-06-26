Billy Idol Opens Up About Secret Son He Didn't Know About Until 2023, Why He Wasn't Too Shocked

Getty/Facebook

The 69-year-old singer recalls how he learned about his son Brant in his documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, while also opening up about their relationship.

Billy Idol is reflecting on a big, life-altering discovery.

In an interview with iNews, the 69-year-old singer opened up about learning he had a secret son, Brant, in 2023, which was first revealed in his new documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead.

Unbeknownst to Idol, he fathered a son during his 1985 Rebel Yell tour. However, due to Idol's rocker lifestyle at the time, he wasn't too surprised he had a secret child.

"Maybe a little bit, but the more I thought about it, I guessed there must be something like that," Idol told iNews, which noted that the musician laughed "because we were going around in the 80s, and 70s, just having knockdown, drag-out sex with a million people you didn't know. A lot of people in the rock world got children beyond their usual relationships."

When asked if he could have other secret children out there, the "Mony Mony" singer replied with a laugh, "I think we would know about them now if there were."

As for Brant, who is from New York and works in construction, Idol said they've developed a relationship.

"We're quite good friends, and I love him. He's a nice guy," he said.

Idol -- whose real name is William Broad -- is also dad to son Willem Wolfe Broad, 37, whom he welcomed with ex Perri Lister, and daughter Bonnie Blue Broad, 35, from his relationship with ex Linda Mathis. He has four grandchildren.

Following his past struggles with drug addiction, Idol noted that he's happy he's in a good place in his life where he can be there for his family.

Getty

"I’m all set up for that," he told iNews. "I'm in a better place in my life. In lots of ways, I've done everything I wanted, at least to my own satisfaction. And now I'm not a drug addict, I can really be there for them."

In his documentary Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10, Idol's daughter Bonnie recalled that she found out she had another half-brother after she was gifted a 23andMe test for Christmas a couple of years ago.

"My husband just surprised me with a 23andMe, with a DNA test as a Christmas present," Bonnie said, per The New York Post. "And then a few weeks later, I get the results back on the app and open it and I’m like, who is this? This Brant. And it says his info's like, New York, 1985, looking for my bio dad. I was like, 'What?'"

Brant -- who appeared in the doc -- explained that he was raised by a man named Mark, whom he thought was his biological father, before his mom later revealed her encounter with Idol.

"I was like, 'Mom, is there a chance Mark might not be my biological father?' And she's like, 'Well, it's pretty crazy, but back in the day, we broke up and I actually spent a weekend with Billy Idol,'" he said, according to The Post.

After he connected with Idol, Brant said he and his father were able to form a sweet bond.

"He's definitely showed me a lot of love, so I'm blessed," he shared.