Cardi B Defends Decision to Include Older Songs 'WAP' and 'Up' on New Album

Cardi B is clapping back at haters criticizing her for including her singles "WAP" and "Up" on her new album.

The Bodak Yellow rapper recently announced her new album Am I The Drama? -- launching on September 19 -- with some of her fans questioned her decision to include songs that have been out for some time on the new release.

"This will be the last and only time I'm gonna address this ... WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs," the rapper said on X (formerly Twitter).

"My fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time ... they deserve a home," she wrote. "I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy's and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!"

"These two songs don't even count for first week sales so what are yall even crying about???" she continued/ "Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly….Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!!"

A few fans replied to her post supporting her decision -- and even asked to add other hit singles she's created before.

You could put please me and finesse remix on the album too and make everyone mad pic.twitter.com/YMTmDX0oRw — sakinah kamillah da nail tech (@yagirlkinah) June 26, 2025 @yagirlkinah

The gagg is if their faves had a hit like WAP they would have also added it to their albums as well pic.twitter.com/AqACO358sT — Pvssy Tight (@pvssytightt) June 25, 2025 @pvssytightt

CLOCK IT SISTA! it would’ve been an extremely dumb decision to not add them. and they were the initial leads for the album in the first place so! they can keep crying about it ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/bemzhjcCro — ‎‏ً (@grandekordei) June 26, 2025 @grandekordei

Others still felt it wasn't the best decision and wanted her to leave space for newer songs only.

Cardi it just seems like it undermines the artistry of the album. As you said, this album is to show your growth as both an artist and person. Adding a song like WAP does not reflect this. Especially not when slapped on the end. If it was incorporated into the tracklist, perhaps… — Drop Pop Baddie🇺🇸 (MAGA era) Bacarbie (@Drug_A_Man_Zar) June 26, 2025 @Drug_A_Man_Zar

You can say this til you are blue in the face. We don't care. It's lazy, if your "fans" can't look up a damn song then it means they're lazy too and don't care to support you.



You're doing this for the numbers and it shows. People "loved" bongos, People "loved" enough. Where… — Cameron Kyle (@_CameronKyle) June 25, 2025 @_CameronKyle