Teen, 19, Beats Man with Plunger, Strips Him Naked and Covers Him In Bleach, Then Takes Child, 3: Police

Knox County Jail

The teen allegedly claimed the child's mother told him to take her; the mother, however, told police she had not only never spoken with him, but would never allow him to take the young girl.

A 19-year-old teen in Knoxville, Tennessee is facing serious charges after he allegedly beat a man with a plunger -- sticking it in the victim's mouth -- before stripping him naked, covering him with bleach, and then leaving with a 3-year-old child.

Charles Coffman was arrested and booked earlier this week on charges of aggravated kidnapping, attempted second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and theft, per Knox County Sheriff records.

It all began on Sunday, after authorities reportedly received a call from someone concerned Coffman had killed someone and kidnapped a young girl, according to a police report via WVLT.

When police got to the scene, they found a male victim "in the bathroom, naked, and with serious head injuries." They also reportedly noted a strong bleach odor, while a 3-year-old child and the victim's car, a Ford Explorer, were missing.

A BOLO was placed on the vehicle, which was soon found in nearby Sevierville with Coffman, the child, and an unnamed woman inside. The young girl was taken to the hospital for observation.

Per the police docs, Coffman allegedly said he had been told by the child's mother to take an Uber to the home and pick up the girl. He said, according to authorities, he "got into a physical fight with the victim" at the residence.

"[Coffman said] he slammed the victim into the ground, struck him in the face multiple times with his fists, struck [the victim] with a toilet plunger and stuffed this plunger into the victim's mouth," reads the report. "[Coffman] also admitted to dragging the victim into the bathroom, stripping him naked, and pouring bleach on the victim's wounds."

He also allegedly claimed he had permission to take the vehicle from the home.

The child's mother, however, disputed his account when contacted by police. She allegedly said she "did not and would not" allow Coffman to have the child or the car and claimed she hadn't spoken with him.

The other woman in the vehicle, meanwhile, allegedly told police she walked into the home to find the victim on the floor -- before she said Coffman gave her the child and they left. She claimed she also heard him on the phone telling someone he "didn't know if the victim was alive or dead."