Gypsy Rose Blanchard Calls Out 'Deeply Disturbed' Ex Nicholas Godejohn Over Mom Murder

Instagram/Oxygen

"Nicholas made the decision to move forward with that night," Gypsy claims of the night he murdered her mother, while also writing that she "will not carry his actions on my shoulders any longer."

Following the 10th anniversary of her mother's death, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is speaking out against her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, who killed her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, after they orchestrated her 2015 murder.

Both Gypsy and Godejohn were found guilty in Dee Dee's murder, with Godejohn getting life on a first-degree murder charge, and Gypsy ten years for second-degree murder. She was released in December 2023 after eight years, and immediately became a highly-scrutinized public figure.

On Wednesday, Gypsy, 33, shared an lengthy statement on Instagram, in which she slammed Godejohn, as he continues to serve his life sentence, calling him "deeply disturbed."

"I've taken accountability and now, I take back my life. When I accepted my sentence, I accepted the weight of my choices. I served my time. That was my accountability and I've carried it for years. I don't owe the past anything more," she began in her statement, which she shared in an Instagram post.

"As for Nicholas Godejohn, Yes, he is a deeply disturbed man. But he also knew the difference between right and wrong," Gypsy continued. "But he also knew the difference between right and wrong. Regardless of my role of unintentional manipulation, (This type of manipulation isn't rooted in malice. It's often a reflection of past trauma, fear of abandonment, or a lack of emotional tools. The key difference is intent. This person is not trying to deceive or control, but the behavior still affects others and requires self awareness and growth to correct.)

Suspected of suffering from Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy (MSP), Dee Dee subjected Gypsy to years of doctor's visits, treatments, surgeries and more for a slew of serious diseases it turned out she didn't have. On June 9, 2015, she was murdered by Godejohn after Gypsy let him into the home when Dee Dee had gone to sleep.

"Nicholas made the decision to move forward with that night," Gypsy wrote on Wednesday. "That was a choice, and he is not exempt from the consequences of that choice."

"His diagnosis of Autism/Asperger's does not excuse what he did. Mental health is complex, but accountability matters and no one is above the law," she continued, adding that Godejohn's "fate was decided by a panel of judges, prosecutors, lawyers and 12 jury members who reviewed the same evidence circulating online."

"His efforts of appeals have all been unsuccessful, each court agreeing with the original conviction," Gypsy said.

The TLC star -- who welcomed her daughter, Aurora, with fiancé Ken Urker, in December 2024 -- went on to stress that she's "taken responsibility" for her actions, and she's putting it all behind her.

"I will not carry his actions on my shoulders any longer," Gypsy wrote of Godejohn. "I've taken responsibility for mine. This next chapter is one of healing. Of growth. Of reclaiming my life. This is freedom. And I'm moving forward with clarity, peace, and self-forgiveness. The Justice system has decided. This case is closed. This is justice for DeeDee, as well as myself, who the system failed all my life."

Gypsy's post also featured a clip of Godejohn appearing on Oxygen's Detective's Den in 2019, in which he opened up about his struggles with his mental health, including a "dark shadow" inside him being "triggered by anger."

As she continued her post, Gyspy noted her regret over her role in her mother's murder.

"Justice was served and so was my time," she wrote. "My continued prayers go out to the Pitre family. I am deeply remorseful for the pain and heartbreak my actions have caused them. I recognize that nothing I say can undo the trauma or bring Dee Dee back. But from the depths of my heart, I will continue to express my sincerest apologies to them, now and always."

The reality star then concluded her lengthy statement, expressing her gratitude towards her supporters, while also addressing her critics.

“To everyone who has supported me, stood by me, believed in me, and lifted me up. thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your love has meant more than words can say."

She continued, "And to the ones who said I'd fail … who said, 'She's just gonna go back to prison,' or swore I wouldn’t make it past day one. thank you too. Because you lit a fire in me. You gave me the drive to prove you wrong. And guess what? I did. Against the odds, against the noise, I stood strong. I stayed true. I kept pushing forward and now, I'm just getting started."