Man Sexually Assaults, Attacks Ex with Hatchet After Breakup, 'F--k It, I'm Just Going to Kill You': Police

The victim, who survived, claimed to police that after attempting sexual assault, her ex decided to just kill her -- with authorities saying she was struck more than 25 times with the ax -- "because I'm going to prison anyway."

A 38-year-old woman who allegedly survived a brutal sexual assault and attempted murder was able to identify the man she claims attacked her, telling police it was Hayden Daffinson, 34, the man she had recently broken up with.

According to court documents, the victim "advised that Daffinson was mad at her because she broke the relationship off but did not think he would do something like this to her."

The criminal complaint, reviewed by local Fox affiliate WLUK, claims that Daffinson was at the residence after the breakup "to pick up some of his personal property," when he allegedly attacked her. He had allegedly gone upstairs with a backpack he'd brought and come down with a hatchet.

The victim told authorities she asked what he was doing with the axe and asked him to leave, per ABC affiliate WBAY, at which point she said he struck her with it five times. As she was bleeding, per the criminal complaint, he allegedly forced her to take her clothes off and tried to sexually assault her.

It was around this point the victim said that Daffinson declared, "F--k it, I'm just going to kill you, because I'm going to prison anyway," per the complaint.

She was allegedly struck at least 25 more times with the hatchet, leaving the victim with two broken arms, skull fractures, and multiple lacerations. The complaint additionally details that she will likely have to have a finger amputated.

She was reportedly able to survive, according to WBAY, because she begged for her life after the alleged attack, telling Daffinson that if he didn't kill her, she would lie to the police about what happened and say she fell down the stairs. The suspect then purportedly ran.

Victim Tells Police Everything

The woman immediately called 911, with the Fond du Lac Police Department responding at 2:38 p.m. on June 22 to her residence in Wisconsin. According to the police report, she told the dispatcher she'd "been attacked with an ax, was actively bleeding, and that the assailant had fled the scene."

Police described the victim in a press release as suffering from life-threatening injuries, including "serious lacerations to her head, extremities, and back."

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was given life-saving care on the scene and transported to a local hospital where she "underwent extensive surgery." By Sunday night, per the release, she was listed in stable condition.

"This was a horrific act of violence, and our hearts are with the survivor as she begins her long road to recovery," said Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein in the release.

"The swift response by our Officers, the cooperation of our partner agencies, and the compassion shown throughout this investigation reflect the very best of what public service stands for," he continued. "As a community, we must come together to support individuals impacted by violence and remain committed to fostering healing, safety, and resilience for everyone."

Alleged Attacker Arrested After Chase

Just over four hours after the attack, police were able to track down the alleged assailant's vehicle in Germantown, Wisconsin. The department press release report that Daffinson was apprehended and taken into custody "after a brief pursuit" reaching speeds of 110mph, per Crime Online.

The suspect was found with blood on his clothing, per police, while a search of his vehicle uncovered a hatchet with a 10-inch handle, a sheath, a steak knife, and a receipt for the hatchet's purchase shortly before the attack.

"He had an errand to run and then went and purchased the hatchet and some other items from a Dollar General prior to going over there so people can make their own inferences as to whether that was preplanned or not," said District Attorney Eric Toney during his first court appearance on Wednesday.

At that appearance Daffinson was formally charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and seven additional counts, per Spectrum News 1, including first-degree sexual assault, two counts of mayhem, first-degree reckless aggravated battery felony intimidation of a victim, and false imprisonment. All of the charges come with modifiers for use of a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse.

Daffinson is already facing up to 190 years in prison, though additional charges are anticipated as the investigation progresses, according to Toney in court, calling it the "most brutal attack I've seen as a district attorney."