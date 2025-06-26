Kristin Cavallari Comes Clean on Craig Conover Romance and Paige DeSorbo 'Overlap'

Getty

The rumors began swirling with the pair after she visited Charleston, but intensified once Conover joined Summer House, and Cavallari became part of the conversation.

Kristin Cavallari is setting the record straight on her fling with Craig Conover.

After previously denying any romance with her and the Southern Charm star, The Hills alum finally shared what really happened during the latest episode of her Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour.

"In 2021, Justin [Anderson] and I went down to Charleston, met the boys, and we just honestly clicked immediately," Cavallari recalled. "And then Craig and I started hanging out -- only a few times, but it became this whole media frenzy."

The rumors didn't stop there.

"The media was trying to figure out if I was hooking up with Craig, or if I was hooking up with Austen [Kroll], or is she hooking up with Austen and Craig?" she said. "I was like, I hate them. I hate them so much."

Things really blew up, Cavallari said, once Conover joined Summer House.

"When Craig joined Summer House, I magically became part of the storyline, and his then-girlfriend Paige even talked about me on camera," Cavallari shared. "I just remember being really stressed out by the whole thing, and feeling like the boys were sort of taking advantage of it. And I felt like they just kept adding fuel to the fire."

The former MTV star admitted it was a wake-up call, especially as a mom.

"Once I became a mom, I realized it's not just me anymore that I have to look out for," she said. "I have this tribe that I'm representing, and so the Southern Charm boy drama in particular, I really was mad about because it was the first time as a mom that I had lived out these scandalous headlines."

Cavallari continued, "It definitely made me kind of take a step back and realize that I kind of needed to reel things in a little bit. So ultimately, I guess maybe it was a good thing, because it was kind of a wake-up call."

She also took a minute to address the alleged "overlap" between her and Conover's ex, Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.

"I've always assumed there was a little overlap between Paige and I with Craig," Cavallari admitted. "I'm not really expecting Craig to be like, 'Yeah, you're absolutely right. I did lie to you and I lied to Paige.' I just think it's kind of fun to give him a hard time about it."

But to her to surprise, Conover actually responded during the live show.

"I don't really think there was as much overlap as everyone thinks," Conover said, to the shock and awe of the audience. "I actually am an honest person, like I never lied to you about anything. Eventually, it just got to the point [where] Paige and I decided to date and we stopped talking."

"Once I kind of caught wind of Paige, I was like, I'm gonna remove myself from this situation," Cavallari replied.

The fashion mogul previously addressed the romance on Watch What Happens Live, telling host Andy Cohen, "Craig and I were friends first [and] became romantic for two seconds."

When asked if she believed there was any crossover with DeSorbo, she replied, "There was a picture of Craig and Paige in New York -- I'll never forget it -- and it looked like they were sort of together. That was the first time anyone had seen them. That was the first I had heard about it."

"I saw that picture, and I texted him and I said, 'Hey, let’s just be friends,'" Cavallari recounted. "Like, I don't wanna get in the middle of this."