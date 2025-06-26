Moment LeAnn Rimes' Teeth Fell Out Mid-Concert: 'Show Must Go On'

Getty/Instagram

"I feel something pop in my mouth," Rimes recalled.

LeAnn Rimes got candid about undergoing a dental emergency mid-concert.

The 42-year-old singer shared a post on Instagram this week, where she explained her unexpected mishap during a show in Washington, while reminding her followers that "the show must go on."

"So last night, I was on stage in the middle of 'One Way Ticket,'" Rimes explained, citing one of her songs.

"I feel something pop in my mouth. And if you've been around, you know I've had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front," she shared. "It fell out in the middle of my song last night."

Rimes said she ran off stage in sheer panic -- mid-song -- to "pop" her teeth back in.

"And then just went on singing," she explained.

Afterwards, the How Do I Live singer said she kept it real with her audience and confessed about the funny situation.

"I had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening or else I would have had to walk off stage," Rimes shared.

For the rest of the show, Rimes said she had to continuously push her teeth back into her mouth to prevent them from totally falling out.

The incident made her realize just how many difficult sounds she has in her lyrics, which caused her teeth to keep making a break for it.

"It was the most epic experience ever," LeAnn shared. "I don't usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last."

She finished the video with words of encouragement for her fans and followers.