Liam Payne’s Sister Shares Her ‘Immeasurable Pride’ After Seeing His Last TV Appearance

Liam Payne's older sister Ruth Gibbins is sharing how proud she is over his upcoming posthumous television appearance on Netflix's Building a Band.

After the release of the first trailer for Payne's upcoming singing competition on June 11, Gibbins turned to her Instagram story, sharing that she's 'heartbroken' while also feeling 'immeasurable pride' with her little brother.

"I didn't know whether to share this, but it felt odd when I've raved about Liam's work and achievements for the past 15 years," she wrote.

"I'm heartbroken he never got the chance to see how brilliant he is in this show," she continued. "He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back, wow!"

"You're a star Liam, you always were and always will be," she added in a message directly to her late brother. "There are a range of emotions I felt watching this, but one of the main ones is immeasurable pride, always. Miss you more every day."

The One Direction member tragically died after falling off a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires in October 2024.

The 31-year-old was one of the judges on the new Netflix series that is set to premiere on July 9, alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

Scherzinger, appointed as the main judge for this series, was credited along with Simon Cowell with creating One Direction while she served as a judge during the 2010 season of UK's The X Factor.

Since then Scherzinger and Payne maintained a close relationship after that season, when Scherzinger served as a mentor for Payne and his bandmates

After finding out the news of his passing, Scherzinger paid tribute to Payne on Good Morning America.

"I'm heartbroken for Liam. I'm heartbroken for his family and his loved ones and his fans," she said. "Liam always led with his heart and with kindness, and I really hope that's how he'll always be remembered," she expressed.

The former Pussycat Dolls member also made a post on Instagram – a letter to her friend.

