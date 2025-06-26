Stassi Schroeder Reveals Why She's Done Watching 'The Valley'

Getty

Stassi Schroeder is confessing her disinterest in The Valley.

On a new Disrespectfully podcast episode posted on June 25, Schroeder shared her blunt opinion on the Vanderpump Rules spinoff show.

"I had to stop watching it. The last season, I was like, 'This is great f---ing television,'" she admitted. "Then I started the first two or three episodes of this season and I'm like, 'This is so f—ing dark.'"

"It's so dark and it's not interesting enough to balance the darkness," she reflected. "I'm just like, 'This is making me feel uncomfortable. It's making me feel icky. I need to tap out otherwise I'm going to have to talk to my therapist about what it all means.'"

"Cause obviously divorce and things like that are real-life things and they're intense and at times chaotic and toxic," Maloney shared, "But, it was on another level with some of these people."

Stassi shared that she thought the first season of show had a good balance, but it isn't the same as it started.

"Now watching, I'm like, 'Oh you guys don't give a f--- about each other,'" she quipped.

Maloney then explained the she felt as though the current cast doesn't have the "history" between them to fight and make up. She added that it seems like the cast is trying to "the morally superior" one.

"A lot of them don't have the same history so, the stakes aren't really there to mend things or try to navigate certain situations or conversations with heart," she explained. "It just seems like everyone is just willing to throw each other under the bus and say horrific things. Everyone wants to be the morally superior one."

"Don't we all? Everyone who goes on reality show wants to be the morally superior one," Schroeder chimed in.