Suzanne Somers' Widower Finds Love With Her Former Co-Star

Getty

The new relationship comes after the Three's Company star died in 2023, following a battle with breast cancer.

Alan Hamel has found love again, nearly two years after the death of his wife Suzanne Somers.

Hamel, who was married to the Three's Company star from 1977 until her death in 2023, is now dating one of Somers' former co-stars, actress Joanna Cassidy, who previously appeared alongside the late star in the 1985 miniseries Hollywood Wives.

"I don't know where this relationship is going," Hamel told Page Six Wednesday, confirming the romance after the two were spotted out together at a restaurant in Malibu, California.

The producer says Somers -- also known for Step by Step and American Graffiti -- gave him her blessing to move on before she passed away from breast cancer at 76, one day shy of her 77th birthday.

"Since Suzanne was my only date for over 50 years, I'm a virgin dater," Hamel shared with the same outlet in December. "Suzanne told me when we knew the end was near not to 'mope around' and live my life."

Hamel, 88, revealed his history with Cassidy, 79, actually goes back long before Hollywood Wives.

"I have known Joanna Cassidy for over 45 years," he explained. "Joanna was a guest star on The Alan Hamel Show in Canada in the '70s. She was a great guest and it was a dynamic show, and we liked each other, not romantically, but mainly with respect. Both of us were married at the time."

Their paths crossed again when Cassidy worked with Somers on the Jackie Collins-inspired miniseries, where the pair costarred alongside Candice Bergen, Stefanie Powers, and Angie Dickinson.

According to Hamel, it wasn't until recently, however, that sparks finally flew when his son re-introduced the pair.

"My son [from a previous marriage] met Joanna at a screening and after a long conversation suggested to Joanna that she and me would get along and should meet," Hamel said. "Stephen did not know we knew each other."

They say timing is everything, and this time around, it looks like the pair finally got it right, as both were single and open to reconnecting.