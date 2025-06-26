Tom Sandoval Opens Up About AGT Audition, Reacts to Simon Cowell's Criticism

NBC

The Vanderpump Rules alum breaks down that surprise audition with his band, including what was behind his decision to try out for America's Got Talent, while also reflecting on Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras' journey so far.

On Tuesday's episode of the competition series, the Vanderpump Rules alum and his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, took the stage and performed an electric cover of the A-ha classic "Take on Me."

Although all four judges -- Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Mel B, and Howie Mandel -- were on their feet following Sandoval's performance, Cowell expressed some criticism, telling the reality star and his band, "For me, the vocals weren't great, Tom. I'm gonna be honest with you."

"However, not everyone comes on this show to get a record deal. Sometimes it's about being true to who you are," he added, ending his comments on a positive note.

Ultimately, Cowell and his fellow judges all voted for Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras to continue on.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on Wednesday, Sandoval reacted to Cowell's criticism and reflected on his audition.

"He said the vocals could use a little work, or something along those lines," he recalled. "But, you know, that’s great. I mean, Simon hears people that are comparable to, like, Celine Dion, and they sing incredibly well. Of course I would expect some healthy criticism from him."

The Traitors alum said he was understandably nervous to audition for Cowell.

"Obviously, it was so nerve-wracking to go on that stage," Sandoval admitted. "I mean, you're performing in front of Simon Cowell … the guy who's famously destroyed people on stage."

Meanwhile, Sandoval opened up about his decision to bring his band to America's Got Talent, and shared details about their audition in an interview with E! News.

"It's not something I thought of doing, but they had reached out a couple times," he said. "I wasn't necessarily interested in doing it because I knew that there would probably be some backlash, but I thought to myself, 'This is a really good opportunity to showcase the band—to get us out there.'"

The Bravo star added that he really wanted to give his band this amazing opportunity, noting how they were there for him following his infamous cheating scandal, in which Sandoval had a months-long secret affair with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Rachel Leviss, who was, at the time, a close friend of Sandoval's girlfriend of nearly 10 years, Ariana Madix.

"I just wanted to be like, 'Hey guys, we're gonna go play on the biggest stage we've ever played on America's Got Talent,'" Sandoval said. "It definitely was scary, but really exciting and I'm really, really happy I did it."

He also told Us Weekly that his band "saved" him during his difficult time.

"At a point in my life, [this group was] the only thing I had keeping me going, the only thing I had really going for me, and it really saved me in a lot of ways," Sandoval said. "It really helped a lot so much. I feel like it saved me."

While speaking with E! News, Sandoval recalled how he and his band -- who perform covers -- ultimately chose "Take on Me" for their performance.

"That was a tough one because we have a lot of songs that we play," he said. "A-ha's 'Take on me' as a song growing up I always loved the music video. I never thought I would ever be able to sing that song or hit those notes."

While he may not have been able to perform the hit in the past, Sandoval said he underwent vocal training and is "able to sing it now."

"It's been just such a great feeling being able to have a sense of accomplishment being able to perform the song," he said.

Sandoval went on to express his excitement as Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras will move on to the next round in the competition.

"I was so excited to make it through the next round and the response has been overall really positive," he said, reacting to the praise from the judges, audience and fans. "I'm super grateful for that. Everybody's been really, really great for the most part. I'm just really happy my band is super happy."

Although Sandoval did not share any details about his band's second audition, he noted that he's "really just excited to get back in there and do it again."

And as for the possibly that his band could ultimately take home the grand prize of $1 million, Sandoval said, "That would be crazy. That would be so amazing. Obviously, there's such a slim chance because of so many great acts out there, but I would obviously be so happy for the band and for myself."

During his interview with Us Weekly, he said he hasn't even considered what the band would do with the prize, noting that right now he's just "grateful" and "honored" to be able to be a part of the show.

"Look, there are so many talented people out there that are auditioning, and I think it’s just taking it one step of step at a time," Sandoval explained. "I'm just so grateful to be there in any aspect. I'm honored to be among such great, amazing talent. So to me, that’s the biggest win out of anything."