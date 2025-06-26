Wife of Accused Minnesota Lawmaker Assassin Says Family Was 'Completely Blindsided'

Facebook/Ramsey County Sheriff's Office

Vance Boelter's wife spoke out days after authorities say her husband went on a violent rampage that left Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and their dog Gilbert dead.

Jenny Boelter released a statement Thursday through her legal team, just days after authorities say her husband (above center) went on a violent rampage that left Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark (above left) and their dog Gilbert dead, and gravely injured state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette (above right).

"We are absolutely shocked, heartbroken and completely blindsided," Jenny said in the statement, shared by CBS News. "This violence does not at all align with our beliefs as a family. It is a betrayal of everything we hold true as tenets of our Christian faith."

The violent acts erupted early on the morning of June 14. According to investigators, Vance first targeted the home of the Hoffmans, where they were shot multiple times, before driving to the Hortmans' residence. There, police say, he opened fire again, killing both Melissa and Mark as well as fatally wounding their golden retriever.

Jenny, who says she has fully cooperated with law enforcement since day one, shared her heartbreak for the victims and their families.

"On behalf of my children and myself, I want to express our deepest sympathies to the Hortman and Hoffman families. Our condolences are with all who are grieving during this unimaginably difficult time, and we are praying daily for them," the statement continued.

She also recounted how she first learned of the horrific incidents when contacted by police the morning of the killings.

"I received a call from law enforcement and immediately drove to meet agents at a nearby gas station," she wrote. "We were not pulled over; we parked and waited until they arrived. When they did, we voluntarily agreed to meet with them, answer their questions, provide all items they requested, and cooperate with all searches."

Thanking the investigators, Jenny added, "We are grateful for the diligent and professional efforts of the authorities to fully investigate these crimes. We thank law enforcement for apprehending Vance and protecting others from further harm."

Vance was ultimately captured near his home about 36 hours after the shootings, following an extensive manhunt.

Court documents, per the outlet, shared some insight into the Boelter family, who were described by Jenny as "preppers," or individuals who prepare for societal collapse. Per the docs, she told investigators Vance had given her a "bailout plan," including instructions to head to her mother's home in Wisconsin. Police say her vehicle contained a firearm, ammo, passports and cash.

Inside the Boelters' home, authorities found 48 firearms, a "tub of ammunition," $18,000 in cash and a notecard listing names and states of several public officials.

At the Hortmans' home, police recovered a ballistic vest, a disassembled 9mm handgun, a silicone mask resembling an elderly man and a gold police-style badge. A notebook found in an SUV parked at the scene reportedly contained addresses of politicians and abortion rights advocates.

Search warrants also show Vance had rented a storage unit just days before the shootings. Investigators later found empty rifle cases, gun-cleaning supplies and a bike inside.

Vance is also believed to have visited the homes of two other Democratic lawmakers in between the shootings -- identified as state Representative Kristin Bahner and Senator Ann Rest -- but did not attack them.

Senator Hoffman remains in serious but stable condition after being shot nine times, while his wife, Yvette, who was shot eight times, is now recovering at home.

Melissa and Mark Hortman and their beloved dog, will lie in state at the Minnesota Capitol on Friday, with a private funeral scheduled for Saturday morning.