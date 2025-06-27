Bachelor Alum Madi Prewett Details Struggle to 'Break Free' From Porn and Masturbation Addictions

Getty/Stay True Podcast/YouTube

The Bachelor Nation alum called the addiction was "something that enslaved me and marked me for so long."

Madi Prewett is getting candid about her past struggles with addiction, and how her faith helped her overcome them.

During the latest episode of her Stay True podcast, the Bachelor alum opened up about a deeply personal chapter in her life, revealing that she once battled addictions to pornography and masturbation.

"No matter how much I loved Jesus, I could not shake that sin. I could not break free from porn and masturbation," Prewett said on Tuesday's episode.

According to the reality star, her struggle began in middle school after being exposed to "hookup culture" through media and after watching TV at a friend's home.

"I had already had moments of being curious about things and having certain feelings or wondering certain things or fantasizing about certain things. I had not told that to anyone," she explained. "I had not pursued to do anything about that, but I was curious, and I was about 13 years old. I went over to a friend's house and her parents weren't around and she turned on this show that was extremely inappropriate."

That moment triggered feelings she hadn't experienced before.

"I felt desire and things that I had never felt before," Prewett recalled. "But that was something that enslaved me and marked me for so long."

The Bachelor Nation star detailed the internal battle she faced during that period of her life, especially as someone who was trying to live her life with Christian values.

"I questioned my worth and my identity," she said. "Every time I gave in to sexual sin, I didn't know my purpose."

Prewett says the turning point came when she leaned into her faith and her community.

"Thankfully, by the grace of God and by the power of Godly community and people around me, I have been free from porn and masturbation for -- I don't even know -- 10 years," she said.

Madi first rose to fame on Season 24 of The Bachelor in 2020, where she made it to the final two alongside Peter Weber. Though the pair briefly reconnected after he ended things with his fiancée, Hannah Ann Sluss, they eventually went their separate ways.

She went on to marry Grant Troutt in 2022, and the couple recently welcomed their first child, daughter Hosanna, in January 2025.