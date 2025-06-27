Charlize Theron Confirms She's On Raya, Spills on Her Disappointing Dates

Watch What Happens Live/YouTube

Charlize Theron is addressing rumors that she's on the dating app Raya.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, the Oscar winner confirmed that she's on the exclusive, members-only dating app, and shared why she's not a huge fan.

"Is there any truth to rumors that you're on Raya?" Andy Cohen asked, reading a fan question.

"I am," Theron replied, to which Cohen said he is as well.

"I don't do anything with it," Theron added. "Yes, I don't do anything with it. A friend put me on it, I went on two dates, and then I just kind of [stopped]."

The Old Guard star explained her issues with the dating app.

"Every guy has a Burning Man picture and they're a CEO, like of nothing, or like a fitness ... and then you meet with them and they're not, and they just say it upfront," Theron said. "I'm like, 'Well, why did you put that on your thing?' No, I don't like it."

This comes after it was rumored that Theron joined Raya last fall following her breakup with model Alex Dimitrijevic. Her romance with Dimitrijevic seemingly marked her most recent public relationship since her high-profile relationship with Sean Penn, whom she dated from 2013 to 2015.

It’s #confirmed, Charlize Theron is on Raya, and she doesn’t want to see your photos from Burning Man. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/vagSqyicsO — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) June 27, 2025 @BravoWWHL

The 49-year-old actress a mom of two daughters: Jackson, 12, and August, 9, whom she adopted.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in May, Theron shared what her daughters think about her Hollywood career -- and they aren't very impressed.

"My children have zero respect for me," Theron told Kimmel bluntly. "It's just unbelievable, I feel like I'm pretty humble, but every once in a while I'm like, 'There's a f--king Oscar right there.' They are so not impressed with me."

Theron shared a hilarious recent moment with one of her kids, proving that even a jaw-dropping helicopter stunt can't compete with an action shot by Tom Cruise.

"I was picking up my youngest from dance yesterday and we drove past the new Mission: Impossible poster where Tom Cruise is hanging onto some yellow plane, and he just looks really cool," she said.

And while Theron went all out for her latest movie, pulling off a near-impossible stunt herself, it still didn't win her any cool points with her kids.

"My kids were with me when I shot Old Guard 2 and I worked on this incredibly intricate sequence where we brought in this amazing helicopter pilot, Fred North," she explained. "And we were gonna choreograph this incredible me fighting helicopters and jumping on this real helicopter and hanging off. Shooting 99% of it on a real helicopter as it's trying to shake me off like a rag doll."

"We took like two weeks to shoot this sequence and I was like, 'Wow, I just did that, that's really amazing.' And my child yesterday just looked at this poster of Tom Cruise and went, 'It's weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter,'" she recalled, laughing.