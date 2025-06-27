5th Grade Girls Planned to Kill Boy Over Breakup, Make It Look Like Suicide: Police

Facebook

The girls -- all between the ages of 10 and 11 -- allegedly agreed to "just end him," with each of them given a specific role in the planned attack.

A group of fifth grade girls in Surprise, Arizona allegedly hatched a plot to kill a fellow student over apparent relationship woes ... and make it look like a suicide.

In October 2024, four girls between the ages of 10 and 11 were arrested for what the Sunrise Police Department called at the time a "plan to carry out an act of violence towards a fellow 5th grade student." They were all students at Legacy Traditional School - West Surprise.

While authorities said the students "were not armed" and "there is no threat to the school of the surrounding community" when they were arrested, police said "The students admitted to making the threats of violence towards another student."

Now, thanks to a newly-released police report, we have the truly wild details about those alleged threats.

According to the police report, via Arizona Family, the girls allegedly came up with their plan to attack a boy -- or, "just end him" -- during lunch and recess. The possible motivation, per the docs, was a recent breakup amid cheating allegations.

The girls allegedly each had their own role to play in the plan, which involved them luring him into the bathroom for a stabbing. One of the four was responsible for the knife, another was the lookout, the third girl would do the stabbing while a fourth was tasked with writing a suicide note, which would be left at the scene.

"They would wear gloves to not leave fingerprints on the knife," reads the report, per 12 News.

Students who overheard the plan stepped forward and reported it to staff, leading to the four girls being taken in for questioning. During their interviews, one of the girls allegedly said she thought it was a joke, until they were given their roles. While three of the students reportedly showed remorse and apologized for their alleged behavior, the other was described by Arizona Family as smiling and laughing "while making excuses for their actions."

They were subsequently arrested on charges of threatening and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. The girls were reportedly released to their parents and suspended at the time, pending expulsion.

At the time of their arrests, Surprise Police Chief Benny Piña said the investigation "is the result of brave students reporting dangerous activity to their school staff, who quickly involved their assigned School Resource Officer to ensure the safety of the student and school."

The school, in October, said, "The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. The incident at our West Surprise campus, which occurred in October 2024, was addressed immediately and appropriately in accordance with district protocols and in coordination with law enforcement."