Kelly Stafford 'Miserable' After DIY Brazilian Wax Gone Wrong

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford opened up about a waxing mishap after ordering an at-home kit from Amazon.

On the June 26 episode of her The Morning After podcast, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford opened up about a waxing mishap she won't soon forget.

"I'm going to tell you guys something," Kelly began. "This was crazy, but three weeks ago now, I tried to wax my own vagina."

The 36-year-old mom of four, who shares twins Sawyer and Chandler, 8, as well as Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 5, with her NFL hubby, admitted she underestimated the skill involved in a proper DIY wax.

"I've had it waxed before," she said. "Back before kids and when I had time. It's so nice. It's the best. There's nothing better than a waxed vajayjay. The only problem is I thought I could do it on my own."

But Kelly soon discovered that she could not.

"Honestly, it was miserable," Kelly confessed. "I have never been in so much pain, and guys, you can't get it off -- you've got to rip it off."

Kelly noted that being under the influence would've possibly eased the pain, but all in all called it a "horrible." time.

"I probably should have taken an edible," she joked. "It was hard. It was the worst choice I've made in a really long time.”

As for why she tried to do it herself, Kelly said both time and money played a part in her decision.

"I was saving us money!" she laughed, recalling what she told Matthew afterward. "An Amazon [waxing] kit is $20. You can do it yourself instead of driving somewhere else, paying $50 for a wax."