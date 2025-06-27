What Kardashian-Jenner Family Wore to Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding

Getty

Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner all wore low-cut looks for the big day.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding day is finally here -- and with it comes some serious style moments from their celebrity guests.

Among the A-list invite list are the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who were all spotted Friday leaving the Gritti Palace Hotel for the ceremony.

And, as always, they turned heads with their looks.

Getty/Instagram

The first to emerge was Kylie Jenner, who somehow made it into her waiting boat without having photos taken of her. She was photographed inside the vessel, however, showing off some cleavage in a white dress.

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, she showed off more of the look, which also includes a tight, corseted top.

Getty

Khloé Kardashian and sister Kim Kardashian were also spotted exiting the hotel, with Khloé wearing a floor-length pink sequin dress that was also very low-cut.

She paired the look with a pendant necklace, sunglasses, pink clutch and feathered shawl, while her hair was pulled back.

Getty

Kim, meanwhile, was pictured in a curve-hugging dress featuring serious sparkle and lace detailing down the side.

She also wore a diamond necklace and sunglasses, while wearing her hair down.

Getty

And then there was Kris Jenner, who stepped out alongside Corey Gamble in a black dress featuring sheer, white puffy sleeves.

She opted against wearing any jewelry around her neck, highlighting her youthful appearance with an up-do and earrings.