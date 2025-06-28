8 Celebs Who Believe They've Seen The Afterlife

Getty

Exactly what happens when you die is a question that’s been asked by humans for centuries -- and while there’s no definite answer, there are a handful of celebrities who believe they got a glimpse of what lies beyond. These stars all say that their near-death experiences briefly took them to the afterlife, a completely different realm from where we are now. While it wasn’t their time to go just yet, they were afforded a second chance to live and a new lease on life.

Find out what happened during these celebrities’ near-death experiences…

Jeremy Renner

In 2022, Jeremy Renner was involved in a near-death accident where he was run over by his snowplow, breaking 30 bones in his body. In his memoir, My Next Breath, Jeremy revealed that he did, in fact, briefly die while waiting for the ambulance to save him. But looking back, Jeremy says the experience wasn’t scary -- and at the time, he “didn’t want to come back” and was upset that he had returned earthside.

“It’s a great relief, is all I can say. It’s a wonderful, wonderful relief to be removed from your body. It is the most exhilarating peace you could ever feel,” he shared on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast. “You don’t see anything but what’s in your mind’s eye. Like, you’re the atoms of who you are, the DNA, your spirit. It’s the highest adrenaline rush, but the peace that comes with it, it's magnificent. It’s so magical.”

Jamie Foxx

After suffering a brain bleed and subsequent stroke, Jamie Foxx had a 5% chance of survival but miraculously made it through. Jamie says that in the moments he was being rushed to the hospital and put under for surgery, he saw the afterlife and felt incredibly at peace.

“Your life doesn’t flash before your face. It was kind of oddly peaceful. I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. I was in that tunnel, though. It was hot in that tunnel. ‘S--t, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf--ker?’ Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on,’” he shared on his Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was special.

Gary Busey

Back in 1988, Gary Busey was in a motorcycle accident where he was thrown off his bike and into a curb. He split his skull and was rushed into brain surgery -- during which he says he passed away and had a spiritual experience where angels gave him the choice to continue his destiny or stay in the spiritual realm.

“I was surrounded by angels. Balls of light floating all around me. And I felt trust, love, protection and happiness like you cannot feel on earth. It’s the feeling the angels live in,” he told The Guardian. “The truth told me I wasn't finished over here on Earth.”

Tracy Morgan

In 2014, Tracy Morgan was involved in a horrific car accident when his Mercedes limousine bus collided with a Walmart tractor trailer. The incident took the life of his friend James McNair and left him in a coma. He broke every bone in his face and ribs and suffered a traumatic brain injury. During his two-week coma, Tracy says he saw the afterlife.

“I went to the other side. This is not something I’m making up. Do you know what God said to me? He said, ‘Your room ain’t ready. I still got something for you to do.’ And here I am, doing an interview with you,” he shared.

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne was seriously injured while riding a quad-bike on his family’s property in Buckinghamshire in 2003. He stopped breathing for over a minute but after being resuscitated, he was rushed to the hospital. He suffered a broken collarbone and a damaged vertebrae as well as eight fractured ribs that ended up “pinching crucial blood vessels.” While drifting in and out of consciousness, Ozzy says he saw a light -- but didn’t see angels.

“I didn’t know where I was or how long I’d been there. I would drift in and out of consciousness. Other times there would be a white light shining through the darkness, but no f--king angels, no one blowing trumpets and no man in a white beard,” he wrote in his autobiography, I Am Ozzy.

Al Pacino

Early in the pandemic, Al Pacino was battling COVID when he had a near-death experience. Feeling “unusually not good,” Al was worried he was dehydrated and running a fever so he asked for his nurse to come in. Suddenly, he lost consciousness.

“I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn’t have a pulse...They said my pulse was gone. It was so -- you’re here, you’re not. I thought, ‘Wow, you don’t even have your memories. You have nothing. Strange porridge,’” Al told The New York Times.

​​He continued, “I didn’t see the white light or anything. There’s nothing there. As Hamlet says, ‘To be or not to be’; ‘The undiscovered country from whose bourn, no traveler returns.’ And he says two words: ‘no more.’ It was no more. You’re gone. I’d never thought about it in my life. But you know actors: It sounds good to say I died once. What is it when there’s no more?”

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour had a terrifying near-death experience while being hospitalized for pneumonia back in 1988. While being treated, Jane was administered a dose of an antibiotic which was injected into her vein instead of muscle. She went into anaphylactic shock and almost died. While Jane says she isn’t sure if she believes in the afterlife, she says she definitely left her body during the experience.

​“I do know that I left my body [after the near-lethal antibiotics]. I did see the white light and I did look down and quite clearly see and hear everyone screaming and trying to resuscitate me, which they were able to do. But when you’re out of your body, everything goes very calm,” she told The Times.

She continued, “And after that, I realized that you take nothing with you in this life. It was a wonderful moment really; it made me realize how simple it is. It’s all about loving and being loved. End of story -- and the difference you may have made along the way. It simplified things for me. It stopped me from worrying about dying or death or anything like that. I realized there’s no pain or panic attached. Your life is incredibly worth living and I don’t want to waste a moment of it.”

Elizabeth Taylor

Elizabeth Taylor also had a near-death experience while battling pneumonia back in 1961. The actress fell into a coma and had to undergo a tracheotomy. She says she was “pronounced dead four times” and at one point, “had no vitals for five minutes.” Looking back decades later, she explained that she had an out-of-body experience and even saw her late husband, Mike Todd, who told her it wasn’t her time yet.