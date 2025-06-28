Scott Disick Gushes Over Khloe Kardashian's Sizzling Look For Bezos-Sanchez Wedding

Getty

"Get it my khlobird," Scott wrote in part, commenting on Khloé's post, in which she shared a carousel of stunning photos of her rocking the sparkling pink Tamara Ralph gown, before also reacting to Scott's compliment.

On Friday, the reality star shared a series of photos on Instagram, in which she gave fans a close-up of the sparkling pink Tamara Ralph gown and her glowing glam she rocked for the Bezos and Sanchez's star-studded nuptials in Venice.

In addition to fans, Khloé's celebrity pals and family friends took to the comments section to gush over her gorgeous, bubblegum pink look, with longtime Kardashian BFF, Scott Disick, sharing a particularly sweet compliment.

"God m[u]st have broke the mold when he made you! Get it my khlobird 🔥🔥🔥🔥," wrote Scott, who, of course, dated Khloé's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three children, and continued to remain close with the family.

Khloé reacted to Scott's heartfelt comment, writing, "I love you!!! Forever and always."

Meanwhile, Khloé's besties, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, also praised her wedding guest look.

"You better Leave the gates and SHINE 💕," Malika commented, while Khadijah wrote, "Good. God. Woman."

Paris Hilton shared a heart-eyed emoji, while her mom, Kathy, commented with a handful of two pink hearts emojis.

Vanderpump Rules alums Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Shay also chimed in. "Just absolutely stunning," Stassi said, and Scheana wrote, "Insanely beautiful!!!! 😍😍😍"

Meanwhile, Khloé later shared a second post of her look, posting a slow-motion video of her posing in the sequinned pink gown.

"♡Take me on a journey. I’ll follow you, Lead the way♡", she captioned her post.

Her post was again flooded with compliments, with many of her pals also sending The Kardashians star birthday wishes as Friday marked her 41st birthday.