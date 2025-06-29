9 Celebrities Who Eat The Same Exact Thing Every Day

Getty

“I’ve had the same thing for breakfast every single day for ten years.”

Celebrities have access to some of the best food in the world, whether it’s at Michelin star restaurants or cooked by private chefs -- but some stars prefer to keep it simple. In fact, they eat the same exact thing every single day.

These creatures of habit admit that when given the choice, they stick to their dietary staples, from mashed potatoes to grilled salmon. Although some people may not understand, these celebs are standing by what they know and are happy doing so.

Read on to find out what these stars eat every day…

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is a simple person when it comes to her meals. As long as she’s eating some form of potatoes, she’s happy. Dolly says that she feels it necessary to have a potato every single day, whether it’s mashed, friend or baked!

“I have to have something with potatoes. I mean, I’m just one of those people that I have to either have a baked potato, some mashed potatoes, or some french fries, or something to do with potatoes,” Dolly recently told Today.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham has always had a very strict diet and it turns out that she's been eating the same meal every day for years. According to her husband David Beckham, she’s only eaten fish and vegetables since they met decades ago.

“I get quite emotional about food and wine. When I’m eating something great, I want everyone to try it,” David said on the River Café Table 4 podcast. “Unfortunately, I’m married to someone who has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I’ve met Victoria, she only eats grilled fish [and] steamed vegetables. She’ll very rarely deviate away from there.”

Ben Affleck

As an avid Dunkin Donuts fan, Ben Affleck has become synonymous with the east coast coffee chain. When the store officially opened their first locations in Los Angeles, Ben shared that he had to have his Dunkin fix every day.

“It’s amazing!” he told Collider after the chain opened in LA. “I have Dunkin Donuts every day! It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”

Luke Bryan

When he’s on the road, Luke Bryan admits he eats the same thing every day because he doesn’t know if he can trust the places that they stop. Instead, he plays it safe with a peanut butter sandwich -- or sometimes eats the spread straight from the jar.

“When I get home, I have all my favorite restaurants that I like to frequent. When I’m out on the road, you don’t trust new places, so I pretty much try to stay to the confines of peanut butter,” Luke told People.

Eva Mendes

Eva Mendes says she views food as “fuel” for her body and is a creature of habit -- so she ends up sticking to the same meals every day. In fact, she says typically eats the same healthy meal for both lunch and dinner.

“For lunch, I usually have salmon and rice or quinoa, and I try to include a salad,” she told Shape. “I’ll eat the same thing for dinner. I’m a creature of habit in that way.”

Rita Ora

Rita Ora adheres to a pretty regimented diet and sticks to the same foods pretty much every day. While discussing her day-to-day diet, Rita shared that in the morning, she only eats eggs and salmon -- and the rest of the day is filled with other healthy choices.

​​“I always have egg whites with salmon every morning without fail, I don’t eat anything else. Or I have like boiled eggs with salmon. I always have a bit of protein and I don’t have normal scrambled eggs, I do egg whites,” Rita told People.

As for the rest of the day, she added, “I don’t have any breads, and I just have like chicken, and vegetables and I drink a lot of juices and a lot of water.”

Willie Nelson

While Willie Nelson loves a good southern meal like chicken fried steak and biscuits and gravy, he says he tries to eat “pretty sensibly.” Instead of indulging, he keeps to a pretty simple diet -- and it involves a lot of breakfast foods.

“Actually, if you want to know the truth of it, all I eat is oatmeal in the morning and bacon and eggs in the evening. That’s about it,” he told Southern Living.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford works to maintain a healthy diet where she tries to be “80 percent good, 80 percent of the time.” While she does indulge some of the time, she has “cut out the bad carbs from white foods.” Instead, on the daily, she says she is sure to have “some kind of salad” every day as well as at least one cup of green tea.

Ina Garten

Ina Garten may be a Food Network queen with a few cookbooks under her belt, but she says that when it comes to her daily diet, she tends to eat the same thing every day. As for what she eats for breakfast, Ina says she’s eaten coffee and oatmeal each morning for the past decade.