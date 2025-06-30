Reality TV Star Arrested for Decapitating Boyfriend, Head Still Missing: Police

South Australia Police/Instagram

As investigators search for answers in the "harrowing, confronting and distressing" case, they release photos and video of the suspect to learn more about her "movements" -- while the victim's family speaks about the "unimaginable loss."

A woman who appeared on the reality show Beauty and the Geek in Australia has been charged with murder after allegedly dismembering her boyfriend and dispatching with his head.

According to the South Australian Police, Tamika Chesser, 34, remains in police custody after being arrested for murder. She's also been charged with disposing of human remains and assaulting a police officer after a grisly discovery at Port Lincoln earlier this month.

Authorities responded to a small fire on June 19, before they found a body believed to belong to Chesser's partner, 39-year-old Julian Story. Calling it a "confronting scene" for first responders, police said his body had been "dismembered." Per a police report via ABC in Australia, the remains "were severely burnt and disfigured."

"Julian's head had been removed during the dismemberment and, despite extensive searches, has not yet been located," they announced in an update on Friday. So far, no additional updates have been issued. Police believe Story was killed "around midnight" on June 17.

Chesser, per the police report, was allegedly sitting in a garden chair when authorities arrived "in a catatonic and unresponsive state."

While Chesser is already behind bars, authorities are still hoping for more information about her movements and whereabouts in the time leading up to Story's murder -- "particularly between midnight on Tuesday night and the report of the fire at 3.30 pm on Thursday afternoon."

South Australia Police

To assist in the investigation, detectives released images and video showing what she was wearing from CCTV footage, "in the hope that it will jog people's memories." In the footage, a woman appears to be walking two dogs, while covered head to toe in all black.

"We know that Tamika did not drive a vehicle and regularly walked around the township of Port Lincoln," said Detective Superintendent Darren Fielke in a statement. "We are appealing to anyone who can help us to identify Tamika's movements to please contact police."

"All murders cause pain and grief for victims' families and friends. The circumstances of this murder are particularly harrowing, confronting and distressing," Fielke added. "Major Crime detectives have spoken with Julian's family who are devastated by his loss and also by the circumstances surrounding his death."

"We are releasing the details of this horrific crime because it is vital for Julian's family to peacefully lay him to rest," he continued. In a press conference, he reportedly added, "Recovering Julian's head to return it to his family so they can have a peaceful outcome, have a funeral, and lay him to rest, is a really important aspect for us."

The family also released a statement, first thanking authorities for "their compassion and professionalism during this devastating time."