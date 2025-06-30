Kris Jenner Re-Wears Kim Kardashian's Dolce & Gabbana Gown in Venice: 'It Was Just Too Beautiful'

Instagram

Jenner wore her daughter’s dress while they were in Italy for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, saying, 'Kim, you’re my inspiration.'

Kris Jenner is channeling her middle child, Kim Kardashian. The KarJenner matriarch recycled a Dolce & Gabbana Dress Kim wore almost two years ago for the brand's Alta Moda show in Puglia.

Kris wore the gown during her trip to Venice, Italy over the weekend for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

"'DOLCE DOLCE DOLCE’ in my best Carrie Bradshaw voice… We’ll always have Venice! 🤍🤍" she captioned a slideshow of herself in the dress, before continuing, "Thank you Jeff and Lauren for the unforgettable memories, we love you!!"

The 69-year-old then addressed the purple ballgown, writing: "P.S… Kim wore this amazing dress at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Puglia a couple years ago, and I was so in love with it, it was just too beautiful not to bring back for this special weekend!!"

Despite Jenner’s stunning appearance in the dress, she was not immune to her family’s teasing about copying the look. She joked, "I may have gotten called out on the family group chat… Kim, you’re my inspiration!! 🤣."

The Kardashians star modeled the dress while barefoot on a stairwell landing in the post, while also showing off her weekend glam. She even included a side-by-side comparison to Kim wearing the dress in July 2023, as well as a gif of Carrie Bradshaw leaving a Dolce & Gabbana store in Sex & the City.

Two years ago, Kim made headlines herself when she first wore the off-the-shoulder style, especially since it wasn’t her only bold look of the night. Following the Alta Moda show, the 44-year-old changed into a black veiled ensemble, contrasting the gown’s fantasy look.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has a long history with Dolce & Gabbana. They’ve sat in the front row of multiple fashion shows, and eldest daughter Kourtney Kardashian even had a custom dress made for her Italian wedding with Travis Barker in 2022.